Brazil Game Awards 2021: meet this year’s nominees

The last month of the year is always very interesting for the gaming world, not only for releases, announcements or promotions, but also for the awards related to games that also take place at this time. One of the most interesting is the Brazil Game Awards, which has an independent jury made up of more than one hundred Brazilian journalists, influencers and content producers, including Voxel.
Winners will be announced on December 14th, but before you worry about that, you can check out the nominees for all categories below!
Game of the Year
Brazilian Game of the Year
- Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic / Neowiz Games)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Acquirs)
- Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive / Soedesco)
- unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Most Awaited Game for 2022
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
- God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Forbidden West horizon (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: BotW (Nintendo)
- starfield (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)
Best Original Game
- deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- return (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Best Peripheral/Hardware
- GeForce RTX 3070 (NVIDIA)
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)
- Alloy Origins 60 (HyperX)
- Nintendo OLED Switch (Nintendo)
- Radeon RX 6700 XT (AMD)
Best Shooting Game
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Action and Adventure Game
best fighting game
best RPG
best racing game
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Acquirs)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone Srl)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)
best sport game
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)
- FIFA 22 (EA Sports / Electronic Arts)
- NBA 2K22 (Visual Concepts / 2K)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion)
- humankind (Amplitude Studios / SEGA)
- Incryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Return Digital)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Frontier Developments)
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble Monster Inc. / Netmarble)
- Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)
- PUBG: New State (Krafton)
Best Multiplayer
- It Takes Two
- Back 4 Blood
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Valheim
- Knockout City
best soundtrack
- cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)
- deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Toylogic / Square Enix)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven and Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Studio
- Arkane Studios
- capcom
- Hazelight Studios
- Insomniac Games
- Playground Games
Best Publisher
- capcom
- Return Digital
- Nintendo
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft
Best Independent Game
- death’s door (Acid Nerve / Digital Return)
- Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
- unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)
Best Dubbing in Portuguese
- deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best eSport team in Brazil
- RAGE (CS:GO)
- LOUD
- paiN Gaming (League of Legends)
- Red Canids (League of Legends)
- Live Keyd (VALORANT)
Best Pro Player in Brazil
- Aegis (Red Canids)
- Fallen (Team Liquid)
- Kscerato (FURIA)
- Paluh (Rainbow Six Siege)
- Titan (Red Canids)
Best eSports Game
- CS:GO (Valve)
- Free Fire (Garena)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft)
- Valorant (Riot Games)