Brazil Game Awards 2021: meet this year’s nominees

The last month of the year is always very interesting for the gaming world, not only for releases, announcements or promotions, but also for the awards related to games that also take place at this time. One of the most interesting is the Brazil Game Awards, which has an independent jury made up of more than one hundred Brazilian journalists, influencers and content producers, including Voxel.

Winners will be announced on December 14th, but before you worry about that, you can check out the nominees for all categories below!

Game of the Year

Brazilian Game of the Year

Dandy Ace (Mad Mimic / Neowiz Games)

Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Acquirs)

Kaze and the Wild Masks (PixelHive / Soedesco)

unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)

Most Awaited Game for 2022

Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

God of War: Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Forbidden West horizon (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: BotW (Nintendo)

starfield (Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda Game Studios)

Best Original Game

deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

return (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)

Best Peripheral/Hardware

GeForce RTX 3070 (NVIDIA)

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)

Alloy Origins 60 (HyperX)

Nintendo OLED Switch (Nintendo)

Radeon RX 6700 XT (AMD)

Best Shooting Game

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Action and Adventure Game

best fighting game

best RPG

best racing game

F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Horizon Chase: Senna Always (Acquirs)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone Srl)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)

best sport game

Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

F1 2021 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

FIFA 22 (EA Sports / Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K22 (Visual Concepts / 2K)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy Ubisoft)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / World’s Edge Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion)

humankind (Amplitude Studios / SEGA)

Incryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Return Digital)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Frontier Developments)

Best Family Game

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / Nintendo / The Pokémon Company)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble Monster Inc. / Netmarble)

Pokémon UNITE (TiMi Studios / The Pokémon Company)

PUBG: New State (Krafton)

Best Multiplayer

It Takes Two

Back 4 Blood

Monster Hunter Rise

Valheim

Knockout City

best soundtrack

cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED / CD Projekt)

deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

NieR: Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Toylogic / Square Enix)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven and Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Studio

Arkane Studios

capcom

Hazelight Studios

Insomniac Games

Playground Games

Best Publisher

capcom

Return Digital

Nintendo

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft

Best Independent Game

death’s door (Acid Nerve / Digital Return)

Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Twelve Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk / Humble Games)

Best Dubbing in Portuguese

deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best eSport team in Brazil

RAGE (CS:GO)

LOUD

paiN Gaming (League of Legends)

Red Canids (League of Legends)

Live Keyd (VALORANT)

Best Pro Player in Brazil

Aegis (Red Canids)

Fallen (Team Liquid)

Kscerato (FURIA)

Paluh (Rainbow Six Siege)

Titan (Red Canids)

Best eSports Game