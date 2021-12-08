Brazil goes against the world and rejects the vaccination passport

posted on 12/08/2021 05:56 / updated on 12/8/2021 05:57



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The federal government announced yesterday that it will not adopt the requirement of a covid-19 vaccination passport for tourists who want to enter Brazil. Contrary to a measure that has been imposed by several countries, the justification given by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, for not requiring proof of immunization is that this would harm individual freedoms and could affect the economy. But, in fact, it is an imposition of President Jair Bolsonaro, contrary to the passport.

Along with the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, and the minister of General Advocacy of the Union, Bruno Bianco, Queiroga, however, highlighted that the borders will not be open to those who did not get the vaccine. “We will require that unvaccinated individuals comply with a quarantine of five days and, after this quarantine, they will perform the test. If it is negative, they will be able to enjoy all the beauty of our great Brazil,” he said, trying to counter criticism that the not requiring a vaccination passport would make the country a free zone for opponents of immunization against the new coronavirus.

After the five days in quarantine, a new covid-19 test must be performed and, only with a negative result, travelers will be free to circulate. But the minister did not make it clear how the quarantine of unvaccinated people will be monitored.

“This fight against the pandemic does not only concern a so-called passport (of the vaccine), which creates more discord than consensus. It is necessary to defend individual freedoms and respect the rights of Brazilians to freely access public health policies,” he said.

The requirement for a vaccination passport was suggested by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and supported by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), to ministers on November 12th. But from the start, Bolsonaro attacked the measure. As he did yesterday, when he said, at a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, that the passport is a “collar” and that “he would rather die than lose his freedom”. On the same occasion, he said that Anvisa wanted to close Brazilian airspace.

Queiroga, by the way, insisted on maintaining the direct connection with Bolsonaro by repeating Bolsonaro’s words that it is better to die than to lose one’s freedom.

repercussion

Queiroga’s words and the non-adoption of the passport were harshly criticized on social media. Biologist and researcher Átila Iamarino published: “Don’t you want to take a vaccine? Are you a denial? Coronavirus router? Come to Brazil to drink caipirinha with chloroquine. We will not require vaccination. The SUS is at your disposal.”

Senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA) said that the decision is “regrettable” and “here, ‘in the name of freedom’, the doors are left open for the coronavirus.” Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Covid’s CPI rapporteur, said that “Bolsonaro follows the medieval manual of boycotting vaccines and opposing the passport.”

Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN) stated that “the health surveillance authority guides the requirement of a vaccination passport for the entry of travelers into the country, but the President of the Republic does not want to respect the guidelines, demonstrating his disrespect for the lives of the Brazilians”.