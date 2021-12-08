Brazil has 278 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average remains below 200 for the 4th day in a row | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (7) 278 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 616,067 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 188 – the lowest since April 22 of last year (168) . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -14% and points to a trend towards stability.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 on Tuesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (1): 229

Thursday (2): 218

Friday (3): 208

Saturday (4): 196

Sunday (5): 194

Monday (6): 194

Tuesday (7): 188

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

three states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AC, AM and AP.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,156,307 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 10,303 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,016 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -5% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 616,067

616,067 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 278

278 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 188 (14-day variation: -14%)

188 (14-day variation: -14%) Total confirmed cases: 22,156,307

22,156,307 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 10,303

10,303 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,016 (variation in 14 days: -5%)

On the rise (4 states): MS, PA, MA and SE

MS, PA, MA and SE In stability (5 states): ES, MG, SP, AC and PI

ES, MG, SP, AC and PI Falling (17 states and the DF): PR, RS, SC, RJ, DF, GO, MT, AM, AP, RO, RR, TO, AL, BA, CE, PB, PE and RN

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Tuesday show that 137,628,806 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines and, thus, are fully immunized. This number represents 64.52% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 18,750,731 people, representing 8.79% of the population.

159,764,666 people, representing 74.90% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first, the second, the single and the booster dose, there are 316,144,203 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

PR: -31%

RS: -18%

SC: -24%:

ES: -11%

MG: +13%

RJ: -17%

SP: -5%:

DF: -63%

GO: -19%

MS: +30%

MT: -64%:

AC: 0%

AM: -27%

AP: -50%

PA: +28%

RO: -45%

RR: -33%

TO: -36%

AL: -36%

BA: -30%

EC: -33%

MA: +150%

PB: -30%

PE: -34%

PI: +14%

RN: -55%

SE: +67%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

