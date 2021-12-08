BTG cuts target share price by 38%

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on BTG cuts target share price by 38% 0 Views

Magazine Luiza
Despite the cut, the new target price has a potential upside of 119% (Image: Money Times/ Gustavo Kahil)

O BTG Pactual (BPAC11) reviewed the investment models of companies in the e-commerce Brazilian, cutting by 38% the target price at the end of 2022 of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), from R$26 to R$16 due to a more volatile short term.

The bank projects a more competitive scenario for local e-commerce and a difficult basis for comparison in relation to the strong growth registered in 2020.

Despite the cut, the new target price contemplates an upside potential of 119% compared to the closing price on Monday (6).

Analysts are still positive about the structural changes in retail and believe that investments in service levels to reduce delivery times offer a differentiated value proposition to the big players in the market (Magalu included).

Magazine Luiza also has a proposal omnichannel which increases brand recognition and brings more sellers to its online channels, in the bank’s assessment.

BTG has Magalu as one of the winning names in Brazilian e-commerce. For the institution, the increase in lifetime value (lifetime value) from customers will offset long-term margin pressure.

Disclaimer
O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Caixa may launch new microcredit program with FGTS resources

The press reported that Caixa Econômica Federal, in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved