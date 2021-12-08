Building that collapsed in Belo Horizonte was irregular and had no approved project – General

Building that collapsed in the Jaqueline neighborhood was irregular and had no project (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The building under construction that collapsed at Rua Gonalo de Souza Barros, number 103, in the Jaqueline neighborhood, North Region of Belo Horizonte, at dawn this Tuesday (7/12), which caused the death of a baby aged one year and eight months and a 35-year-old man did not have an approved project, according to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte.

According to a statement from the PBH, the building in question was irregular, that is, it did not have technical monitoring, planning, or construction clearance. According to the Fire Department, at the time of the landslide, it did not rain on the site. For the corporation, the irregularity was decisive in the collapse of the structure.

The spokesman for the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, informed that the teams were activated around 12:20 am, this morning, and that, as the neighborhood is close to the units, the teams managed to reach the site in a fence. five minutes.

In the course of action, all resources in the region were activated, with 65 soldiers and 13 vehicles from the Fire Department.

According to the information, witnesses reported that the first building to collapse was the four-story building, where a mechanical workshop was located on the first floor and another three floors, still under construction. At the time of the landslide, the building was empty and, therefore, there were no victims.

In the house next door, the structure had three floors and seven people were at home at the time of the collapse. According to the Fire Department, residents on the upper floors were the most affected by the accident.

A couple, approximately 50 years old, managed to leave the residence. Two young women, one aged 13 and 19, were treated and sent to hospital without serious injuries.

On the top floor were his wife, mother of the baby, her daughter and her stepfather. Although the Fire Department managed to get quick access to the victim, about 40 minutes, they inform that, from the first moment, the victim reported feeling neither breathing nor her daughter’s heartbeat.

The child did not survive due to the impacts of the structure. The mother was rescued alive and sent to the hospital.

Access to the stepfather, more complicated, lasted little more than 4 hours, but even before the rubble was removed, he was already lifeless. After being removed, the body was sent to the Civil Police for an investigation.

The cause of the accident will still be identified by means of inspections, but the previous day’s rain and irregularity are pointed out as the main reasons.

At the moment, the Fire Department is still there to remove the debris and also to provide follow-up and support.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria