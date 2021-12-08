Cantillo trains and can be a backup against JEC

Recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh, defensive midfielder Cantillo could be a reinforcement for Corinthians in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. This afternoon (7), the Colombian trained without restrictions at CT Joaquim Grava and, therefore, is able to take the field on Thursday (9), against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul.

The midfielder was injured while defending the Colombian team in compromise for the World Cup qualifiers. His last game for Corinthians was on November 6, against Fortaleza. From then on, he was in intensive care at CT Joaquim Grava and the forecast was that he would only return to the field next year.

Today, however, Cantillo was released to work with the ball and trained without any restrictions with the rest of the Corinthians squad. On the field, coach Sylvinho led a ball possession activity in a reduced space and then an activity of finishing and crossing.

The holders participated in the warm-up and the first part of the training. Then, to avoid muscle wasting, they were spared and complied with the schedule of the technical committee inside the CT Joaquim Grava. The only casualty was midfielder Renato Augusto, released from ball activities to be under the care of physiotherapists.

Corinthians trains tomorrow morning and, as a result, will travel to Caxias do Sul, where the 2021 season ends in a match against Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi. In case of victory, Timão guarantees fourth place in the Brazilian Championship.