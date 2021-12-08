Capital opens drive-thru, Seleta and 41 health posts for vaccination – Capital

Dosing starts at noon and ends at 6 pm this Wednesday in Campo Grande

Health professional prepares vaccine dose for application. (Photo: PMCG)

The Wednesday vaccination against covid in Campo Grande will work at the pole mounted at Seleta, drive-thru Albano Franco and at 41 health units across the city.

The application of doses starts at noon and ends at 6 pm, but the population needs to be aware of the opening hours of each location.

The first dose is still available to anyone 12 years of age and older. The second dose can be applied to those who took the first dose of Astrazeneca until October 8th, Coronavac until November 17th and Pfizer until November 18th.

The booster dose will be available to any adult who received the previous one until August 8th. People with immunosuppression who took the second dose at least 28 days ago can also get vaccinated.

It is scheduled to arrive this morning in Campo Grande, Janssen’s lot, with 200 thousand doses for Mato Grosso do Sul. Initially, the Extraordinary Secretary for Confronting Covid-19, Rosana Leite, had informed that there would be just over 181,000 doses.

On Saturday, the state government plans to hold a “D-Day” for Janssen vaccination in 13 municipalities in the border regions with Paraguay and Bolivia. Anyone who took the Janssen vaccine must wait for the call to apply the dose again.