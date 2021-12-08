Carlinhos Maia and Gkay make up in ‘Farofa’ and cry in reunion – Zoeira

The last night of the “Gkay stuff” was marked by another reunion. At dawn this Wednesday (8), Carlinhos Maia appeared at the party in Paraíba by surprise and took a bouquet of flowers. They had been fighting and not seeing each other for about three years.

At the reunion, Carlinhos Maia and Gkay hugged and cried a lot, leaving the guests in a state of euphoria.

“This isn’t a speech about me, today it’s all about you, about everything you’ve accomplished, about all the things you’ve done for your family, the fucking woman you turned out to be, all the achievements I had to watch from afar, pretending I didn’t care. But I think you know I always cared. The things we lived through in the beginning, which was always cool, and we get to know people, live stories and change. … And we pass the time and leave a giant”, declared Carlinhos.

Gkay declared that the two had already made up, from a distance, and that she saw a lot of them when Xand Avião and Solange Almeida went up on Farofa’s stage and sang together.

“I said: ‘I reconciled with someone this year who is part of my history.’ we live, it’s been three years since we’ve spoken and it seems like yesterday,” declared Gkay

Personal reasons separated Carlinhos Maia from Gkay

The relationship between Gkay and Carlinhos Maia was shaken for “personal reasons”. In an interview with Léo Dias’ column, the woman from Paraíba even said that there was no fighting, but that they walked away.

The native of Alagoas declared in a participation in PodCats, by Camila Loures and Virginia Fonseca, in November, that the two did not know how to deal with fame. “A lot of history went to her head, it went to mine too. Fame goes to everyone’s head. It was incompatibility of, if there, ideas, works and everything else”, he explained.

