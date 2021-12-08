Cartola FC 2021: in search of Libertadores, Ceará forms the basis of Economic Tips #38 for C$95 | tips

Living ups and downs in these last rounds of Cartola FC 2021, the Economic Tips team got its best score of this edition in the last round: 86.62 points, as can be seen in the graphs below. To end your trajectory in the year, the low-cost squad forms a base with Ceará, which fights for the Libertadores classification. Vozão’s names are: Bruno Pacheco, vina, lime and Mendoza.
Another team that also stands out in the economic team for round #38 is Grêmio, who have a noose around their neck and are fighting desperately against relegation to Serie B. Grêmio representatives are the midfielder Lucas Silva, the attacker Ferreira and the technician Vagner Mancini. The full lineup is coming out for C$ 95.19.
Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:
- John Paul (Santos goalkeeper)
- madson (Santos side)
- Alan Empereur (Cuiabá defender)
- Victor Mendes (Youth defender)
- ademir (America-MG striker)
The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.
Equity evolution of Economic Tips
Economic Tips Scores
The market for round #38 is open until 9 pm (GMT) this Thursday. Click here and climb your team!
All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.
Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.87
Ademir, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
In the last five games as home team:
- Average of 10.34 points
- Three goals and two assists
- Another 13 submissions, one on the crossbar
- Average of two absences received
Opponent: São Paulo, at Independência
Ferreira (Grêmio striker) – C$ 11.18
Ferreira, from Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure Grêmio
In the last five games as home team:
- Average of 6.36 points
- One goal and 13 other submissions
- two assists
Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio
João Paulo (Santos goalkeeper) – C$8.42
João Paulo, from Santos — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 8.66 points
- Three SG’s
- Average of 2.33 defenses
Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro
Madson (Santos side) – C$6.91
Madson, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC
In the last seven games as home team:
- Average of 5.22 points
- Three SG’s and one goal
- Average of 2.28 trips
Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro
Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.90
Bruno Pacheco, from Ceará — Photo: Pedro Vitorino
In the last five away games:
- Average of 4.14 points
- Two SG’s and an assistance
- Average of 2.2 trips
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri
Vitor Mendes (Youth defender) – C$ 4.86
Vitor Mendes, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 9.70 points
- Three SG’s and one goal
- Average of two committed faults
Opponent: Corinthians, in Alfredo Jaconi
Alan Empereur (Cuiabá defender) – C$ 5.96
Alan Empereur, from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado
In the last three away games:
- two SG’s
- three absences received
- two trips
Opponent: Santos, in Vila Belmiro
Vina (half of Ceará) – C$ 11.41
Vina, from Ceará — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM
In the last two games as a visitor:
- Average of 12.20 points
- three goals
- Average of 3.5 absences received
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri
Lucas Silva (Grêmio midfielder) – C$ 4.01
Lucas Silva, from Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio
In the last game as home team:
- Score of 9.40
- A goal
- two absences received
- two trips
Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio
Lima (half of Ceará) – C$ 12.28
Lima, from Ceará — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM
In the last five away games:
- A goal
- Average of 2.4 trips
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri
Mendoza (Ceará striker) – C$ 7.03
Mendoza, from Ceará — Photo: Marcos Riboli
In the last two games as a visitor:
- Average of 8.60 points
- Three assists and five submissions
- Three fouls received and two trips
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri
Vagner Mancini (Grêmio coach) – C$ 7.36
Vagner Mancini, from Grêmio — Photo: Marcos Riboli
Grêmio in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:
- Best main average: 91.70
- Best midfield home average: 41.20
- Fourth best attacking principal average: 27.17
Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio
Thursday 12/09
Fluminense x Chapecoense
Palm trees x Ceará
Santos x Cuiabá
America-MG x São Paulo
Grêmio x Atlético-MG
Fortaleza x Bahia
Sport x Athletico-PR
Bragantino x International
Youth x Corinthians
Atlético-GO x Flamengo