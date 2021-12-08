Cartola FC 2021: in search of Libertadores, Ceará forms the basis of Economic Tips #38 for C$95 | tips

Living ups and downs in these last rounds of Cartola FC 2021, the Economic Tips team got its best score of this edition in the last round: 86.62 points, as can be seen in the graphs below. To end your trajectory in the year, the low-cost squad forms a base with Ceará, which fights for the Libertadores classification. Vozão’s names are: Bruno Pacheco , vina , lime and Mendoza .

Another team that also stands out in the economic team for round #38 is Grêmio, who have a noose around their neck and are fighting desperately against relegation to Serie B. Grêmio representatives are the midfielder Lucas Silva, the attacker Ferreira and the technician Vagner Mancini. The full lineup is coming out for C$ 95.19.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

John Paul (Santos goalkeeper)

(Santos goalkeeper) madson (Santos side)

(Santos side) Alan Empereur (Cuiabá defender)

(Cuiabá defender) Victor Mendes (Youth defender)

(Youth defender) ademir (America-MG striker)

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

Equity evolution of Economic Tips Source: Cartola FC

Economic Tips Scores Source: Cartola FC

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.87

In the last five games as home team:

Average of 10.34 points

Three goals and two assists

Another 13 submissions, one on the crossbar

Average of two absences received

Opponent: São Paulo, at Independência

Ferreira (Grêmio striker) – C$ 11.18

In the last five games as home team:

Average of 6.36 points

One goal and 13 other submissions

two assists

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio

João Paulo (Santos goalkeeper) – C$8.42

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 8.66 points

Three SG’s

Average of 2.33 defenses

Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro

Madson (Santos side) – C$6.91

In the last seven games as home team:

Average of 5.22 points

Three SG’s and one goal

Average of 2.28 trips

Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro

Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.90

In the last five away games:

Average of 4.14 points

Two SG’s and an assistance

Average of 2.2 trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Vitor Mendes (Youth defender) – C$ 4.86

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 9.70 points

Three SG’s and one goal

Average of two committed faults

Opponent: Corinthians, in Alfredo Jaconi

Alan Empereur (Cuiabá defender) – C$ 5.96

In the last three away games:

two SG’s

three absences received

two trips

Opponent: Santos, in Vila Belmiro

Vina (half of Ceará) – C$ 11.41

In the last two games as a visitor:

Average of 12.20 points

three goals

Average of 3.5 absences received

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Lucas Silva (Grêmio midfielder) – C$ 4.01

In the last game as home team:

Score of 9.40

A goal

two absences received

two trips

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio

Lima (half of Ceará) – C$ 12.28

In the last five away games:

A goal

Average of 2.4 trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Mendoza (Ceará striker) – C$ 7.03

In the last two games as a visitor:

Average of 8.60 points

Three assists and five submissions

Three fouls received and two trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Vagner Mancini (Grêmio coach) – C$ 7.36

Grêmio in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:

Best main average: 91.70

Best midfield home average: 41.20

Fourth best attacking principal average: 27.17

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio