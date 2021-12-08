Cartola FC 2021: in search of Libertadores, Ceará forms the basis of Economic Tips #38 for C$95 | tips

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cartola FC 2021: in search of Libertadores, Ceará forms the basis of Economic Tips #38 for C$95 | tips 4 Views

Living ups and downs in these last rounds of Cartola FC 2021, the Economic Tips team got its best score of this edition in the last round: 86.62 points, as can be seen in the graphs below. To end your trajectory in the year, the low-cost squad forms a base with Ceará, which fights for the Libertadores classification. Vozão’s names are: Bruno Pacheco, vina, lime and Mendoza.

Another team that also stands out in the economic team for round #38 is Grêmio, who have a noose around their neck and are fighting desperately against relegation to Serie B. Grêmio representatives are the midfielder Lucas Silva, the attacker Ferreira and the technician Vagner Mancini. The full lineup is coming out for C$ 95.19.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

  • John Paul (Santos goalkeeper)
  • madson (Santos side)
  • Alan Empereur (Cuiabá defender)
  • Victor Mendes (Youth defender)
  • ademir (America-MG striker)

Holders of Economic Tips #38 — Photo: Reproduction

Reserve bank of Economic Tips — Photo: Reproduction

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

Equity evolution of Economic Tips

Source: Cartola FC

Economic Tips Scores

Source: Cartola FC

The market for round #38 is open until 9 pm (GMT) this Thursday. Click here and climb your team!

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Ademir (America-MG striker) – C$ 8.87

Ademir, from América-MG — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the last five games as home team:

  • Average of 10.34 points
  • Three goals and two assists
  • Another 13 submissions, one on the crossbar
  • Average of two absences received

Opponent: São Paulo, at Independência

Ferreira (Grêmio striker) – C$ 11.18

Ferreira, from Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Disclosure Grêmio

In the last five games as home team:

  • Average of 6.36 points
  • One goal and 13 other submissions
  • two assists

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio

João Paulo (Santos goalkeeper) – C$8.42

João Paulo, from Santos — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In the last three games as home team:

  • Average of 8.66 points
  • Three SG’s
  • Average of 2.33 defenses

Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro

Madson (Santos side) – C$6.91

Madson, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC

In the last seven games as home team:

  • Average of 5.22 points
  • Three SG’s and one goal
  • Average of 2.28 trips

Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro

Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.90

Bruno Pacheco, from Ceará — Photo: Pedro Vitorino

In the last five away games:

  • Average of 4.14 points
  • Two SG’s and an assistance
  • Average of 2.2 trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Vitor Mendes (Youth defender) – C$ 4.86

Vitor Mendes, from Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/ECJuventude

In the last three games as home team:

  • Average of 9.70 points
  • Three SG’s and one goal
  • Average of two committed faults

Opponent: Corinthians, in Alfredo Jaconi

Alan Empereur (Cuiabá defender) – C$ 5.96

Alan Empereur, from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado

In the last three away games:

  • two SG’s
  • three absences received
  • two trips

Opponent: Santos, in Vila Belmiro

Vina (half of Ceará) – C$ 11.41

Vina, from Ceará — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM

In the last two games as a visitor:

  • Average of 12.20 points
  • three goals
  • Average of 3.5 absences received

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Lucas Silva (Grêmio midfielder) – C$ 4.01

Lucas Silva, from Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

In the last game as home team:

  • Score of 9.40
  • A goal
  • two absences received
  • two trips

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio

Lima (half of Ceará) – C$ 12.28

Lima, from Ceará — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM

In the last five away games:

  • A goal
  • Average of 2.4 trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Mendoza (Ceará striker) – C$ 7.03

Mendoza, from Ceará — Photo: Marcos Riboli

In the last two games as a visitor:

  • Average of 8.60 points
  • Three assists and five submissions
  • Three fouls received and two trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri

Vagner Mancini (Grêmio coach) – C$ 7.36

Vagner Mancini, from Grêmio — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Grêmio in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:

  • Best main average: 91.70
  • Best midfield home average: 41.20
  • Fourth best attacking principal average: 27.17

Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio

Thursday 12/09
Fluminense x Chapecoense
Palm trees x Ceará
Santos x Cuiabá
America-MG x São Paulo
Grêmio x Atlético-MG
Fortaleza x Bahia
Sport x Athletico-PR
Bragantino x International
Youth x Corinthians
Atlético-GO x Flamengo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Marcelo Gallardo will follow at River Plate in 2022

Coach Marcelo Gallardo, multi-champion for River Plate, declared this Wednesday (8), that he will remain …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved