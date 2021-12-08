Casagrande announces bonuses of up to R$3,000 for Health Servers in ES

Health professionals can receive Covid assistance in the amount of up to R$3,000. Credit: Reproduction/SESA

Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) announced this Tuesday (7) the payment of a benefit for health workers that can reach R$ 3 thousand. The bonus will reach professionals from the state network who worked in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Called ‘Covid assistance’, the value for each server will depend on the time of provision of services to the State between April 2020 and September 2021. In a broadcast on social networks, Casagrande said that R$ 2,000 will be paid to professionals who, when over this period, they worked from 6 to 12 months; and R$3,000 for those who stayed for more than 12 months in activity related to the pandemic.

According to Casagrande, the bonus is recognition of the work that health workers have been performing since the beginning of the health crisis. “It is a manifestation of the State government in gratitude to these professionals”.

WHO RECEIVES AND WHO DOES NOT RECEIVE

The extraordinary bonus will cover permanent employees, commissioned, admitted by temporary or CLT contracts who, cumulatively, had a relationship with the Health Department (Sesa) between the months of April 2020 to September 2021, and who have been in service for at least 180 days during that period.

Those who have been absent due to unjustified absences will not be covered; leave without pay; assignment to bodies outside the State Executive Branch; license to exercise a class mandate; removal to exercise an elective mandate; disciplinary penalty provided for in the single legal regime for civil servants in the State of Espírito Santo; and imprisonment, upon a final and unappealable sentence.

HOW WILL THE PAYMENT BE MADE

The extraordinary bonus for health workers will be credited to the December payroll

It will not be part of the salaries for the purpose of granting personal benefits and fixing earnings and will not be incorporated into the remuneration, in any capacity. The value of the bonus will not include discounts and personal benefits, unless the legislation in force so determines.

PANDEMIC LAW ALLOWS BENEFITS TO THE HEALTH AREA

The governor pointed out that, although federal law 173/2020 is still in force, health workers may be awarded the bonus because they are among the exceptionalities of the legislation. The law prohibited the granting of benefits and adjustments to civil servants across the country, in exchange for the financial assistance that the federal government offered to states and municipalities to fight the pandemic.

For payment, the proposal needs to be approved by the Legislative Assembly, but Casagrande stressed that he believes in the sensitivity of parliamentarians to accept the government’s initiative. With approval, the aid may be granted later this month.