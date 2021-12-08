Casagrande announces bonuses of up to R$3,000 for Health Servers in ES

Health professionals can receive Covid assistance in the amount of up to R$3,000. Credit: Reproduction/SESA

Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) announced the payment of a benefit for health workers that could reach R$3,000. The bonus will reach professionals from the state network who worked in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The project will be sent to the Legislative Assembly of Espírito Santo. Called ‘Covid assistance’, the value for each server will depend on the time of provision of services to the State between April 2020 and September 2021. In a broadcast on social networks, Casagrande said that R$ 2,000 will be paid to professionals who, when over this period, they worked from 6 to 12 months; and R$3,000 for those who stayed for more than 12 months in activity related to the pandemic.

According to Casagrande, the bonus is recognition of the work that health workers have been performing since the beginning of the health crisis. “It is a manifestation of the State government in gratitude to these professionals”.

The governor pointed out that, although federal law 173/2020 is still in force, health workers may be awarded the bonus because they are among the exceptionalities of the legislation. The law prohibited the granting of benefits and adjustments to civil servants across the country, in exchange for the financial assistance that the federal government offered to states and municipalities to fight the pandemic.

For payment, the proposal needs to be approved by the Legislative Assembly, but Casagrande stressed that he believes in the sensitivity of parliamentarians to accept the government’s initiative. With approval, the aid may be granted later this month.