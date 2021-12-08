Casagrande announces BRL 6,500 allowance for state school teachers

Governor Renato Casagrande announced this Tuesday morning (7) that professionals working in the Espírito Santo state education system will receive a R$ 6,500 bonus. The benefit is being granted to teachers, pedagogues, coordinators and principals through resources from the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education (Fundeb).

The announcement was made during the 2nd Meeting of Directors of the State Network 2021, which takes place in Vitória. Professionals who receive through Fundeb will be covered, that is, all who are active. For the others, who do not receive through this source, Complementary Law No. 173 prohibits any type of bonus/adjustment.

In his speech, Casagrande highlighted the importance of the actions of the State Government in the area of ​​education. “This is priority priority, as we lost a lot in the pandemic. We are ending this year better than last year. We have an even better perspective for 2022. We managed to touch the public machine even during the pandemic and, proportionally, we were the State that invested the most in infrastructure and education”, he pointed out.

The governor continued: “In the area of ​​infrastructure, dozens of works in schools are included, which we are renovating or building new units. When we make the decision to open another 40 full-time schools, to finance 18 thousand Elementary I students in the municipalities or when we acquire computers for teachers and students, this is all to change people’s lives. Now we are asking for authorization from the Assembly to grant this R$ 6,500 bonus to teaching professionals”.

The Secretary of State for Education, Vitor de Angelo, reinforced that this is another action to value professionals. “In this government, when there is talk of prioritizing education, we actually have concrete actions. Because it has a vision of the importance of Education. We grew 15% in investments, with only nine of the 27 Brazilian states increasing their investments in education during this period of pandemic”, he observed.

The 2nd Meeting of State Network Directors takes place throughout the day and the program includes lectures, in addition to cultural presentations. In addition to the school directors, the Ministry’s Undersecretaries of State, Josivaldo Barreto de Andrade (Administration and Finance); Aurélio Meneguelli (Support to Education); Marcelo Lema (Planning and Evaluation); Andréa Guzzo (Basic and Professional Education); and Regional Education Superintendents.