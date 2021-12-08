‘Cassia Eller was my only love,’ says the singer’s widow, who will be honored today at the Multishow award

This year, Maria Eugenia Vieira Martins is going to spend Christmas with her sister, in Brasília — right where she was when Cássia Eller died, in 2001 — but will return to Rio before the 29th. She guarantees, however, that it won’t be for any reason concerning the memory of the 20 years of the unexpected loss of his great love.

— I miss Cassia every day, not just on the 29th. Neither Chico nor I usually perform ceremonies or rituals on that day. I have my little altar, but my relationship with it [a religião] it’s something very personal, it doesn’t go through church. Francisco wasn’t even baptized — says Eugenia, who, today, aged 60, is divided between taking care of the singer’s work and work in the area of ​​food safety and efficiency at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

What are your memories of December 29, 2001?

I remember a feeling of great fear, and a certain difficulty in dealing with Francisco at that moment. My pain was enormous, and I could still see the pain in that child’s eyes. Today I am very happy with Chicão, he is well, fulfilled, taking his professional life in his own way. I think he was very smart in the choices he made. But work with a child doesn’t end, Francisco will always be a child for me. He still comes here when he gets sick, he wants that cuddle.

Chico hasn’t lived with you for about five years. How was the farewell?

It was difficult, I didn’t really believe in this empty nest story. We spend our lives taking care of someone and then, all of a sudden, we realize that we have to take care of ourselves. I remember the day he left, I was trying to pretend I was going to be great for everyone. We had a farewell lunch and he started singing that song “Mother”. And then all that elegance I was trying to maintain was gone. I came crying to the living room and hugged him. I’m better now, but I was pretty shaken by it.

Did you ever fear that he would go through the same difficulties his mother went through at the beginning of her career?

For me, Chico would be an excellent Geography teacher, with a calmer life, but I’m not the one who makes the choice. I always had that fear. Today, when I go to his shows, I feel like I felt at Cassia’s shows. There’s all the apprehension, I keep seeing if the audience is enjoying it, if it’s full, if he’s got the lyrics wrong… I can’t really enjoy myself, exactly like I was with her. There is no peace, no.

His struggle to have custody of Francisco marked an epoch and set precedents in Brazil for the so-called LGBT. Do you think today would be easier?

I think that today I would have a greater difficulty. The guard issue was that I went in and his grandfather, who was a retired military man, also entered. At that time, I had a lot of support from public opinion, the supermarket cashier said that Chicão had to stay with me… There was a very good energy. Today, we are at a different time, perhaps the question of the military grandfather would weigh a little more. At the time, I did what I needed to do to gain custody, and for me it was more convenient to bring up the issue of the family, the affective relationship of a mother, than this issue.O [a dos LGBT]. I admit that, at that moment I was even instructed to leave the discussion on the back burner. Today, when everything has passed, I am more engaged and I think we were an example that opened doors.

Eugenia, Francisco and Cássia Eller, in 2000 Photo: Disclosure

You met Cassia in the 1980s, in Brasília. How was your approach?

Long before we met in person, I had seen a single number of hers at a concert by Oswaldo Montenegro and that impressed me a lot, the power of that girl’s voice. I remember moments when we were in Beirut, which was the trendy bar, watching her go by… Her presence always caught my attention. And we really met through a mutual friend, at her house and a girlfriend. The antenna had already tuned. Cassia was very shy, I thought she didn’t like me very much. I arrived, she kept quiet, left… I thought it was strange, but later, when I got to know her better, I realized that it was more a question of shyness. And when it happened, it was fulminating.

Was Cassia your first love for a woman?

It wasn’t the first… But, in a way, it was the only one. I was married to a guy and, in the midst of this marriage that was going very well, I met a girl and fell in love. The marriage ended precisely because of that. The thing with this girl didn’t go forward and a year later I met Cassia.

So you never had another love after Cassia?

When everything calmed down and life became more stable, I fell into a deep depression and went to experience the grief I hadn’t experienced. And time passed. I reached 50, and relationships are starting to get complicated for women at that age. I confess that I was never very open and it didn’t happen. I took care of someone all my life: Cassia, Chico… Today, I’m facing the issue of taking care of myself. It’s difficult.