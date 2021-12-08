Castillo’s impeachment process rejected by Peru’s Congress | World

The Peruvian Congress rejected this Tuesday night (7) the proposal to open an impeachment process for President Pedro Castillo. There were 76 votes against, 46 in favor and 4 abstentions. For the process to move forward, it would need at least 52 favorable votes.

This was the fifth political judgment motion against a Peruvian president in the past four years and recalls similar requests that led to the downfall of heads of state Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in 2018, and Martín Vizcarra, in 2020, recalls the agency France Presse.

The president, who assumed power just over four months ago, was targeted after a scandal of alleged government interference in military promotions, which prompted the request for his removal. In this case, he was also summoned to testify on December 14 to prosecutor Zoraida Ávalos.

The motion was introduced two weeks ago by three right-wing parties, including the Fujimorist, and the plenary began its discussion in the afternoon, followed by a lengthy discussion before the vote.

Debate on the motion was delayed because beforehand the plenary paid homage to the Police and then began to question the Minister of Education, Carlos Gallardo, on other issues.

Castillo’s possible departure has been mentioned since his election in June, denounced by opposition parties as a “fraud”, despite the endorsement of OAS and European Union observers.

2 of 2 Scoreboard in the plenary shows the result of the vote on the opening of the impeachment process for Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday night (7) — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Congreso del Perú A scoreboard in the plenary shows the result of a vote on the opening of the impeachment process for Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday night (7) — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Congreso del Perú

In recent days, the president called for a dialogue with opposition leaders in an attempt to save himself from what he called an “unsupported and absolutely irresponsible” motion. However, Keiko Fujimori and other leaders on the right refused to speak to him.

The 52-year-old rural teacher defeated Fujimori in the second round of the presidential election in June. Since taking office on July 28, he has been haunted by the opposition for his own mistakes and disagreements within his party that have led to the departure of ten ministers.

The party that brought him to power, Free Peru, said its 37 lawmakers would reject the motion, despite differences with the president.

During the Parliament session in Lima, the president visited the southern Andean regions of Apurimac and Puno.