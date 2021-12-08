CBF creates national transfer window for 2022; understand how it will work | soccer

In a letter sent to clubs and state federations in recent days, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the creation of a national transfer window for 2022, meeting a FIFA requirement.

In practice, the two registration periods for new athletes that were previously limited to international transfers must now also be respected for registration of transfers between Brazilian clubs, under the same rules and exceptions.

In 2022, the transfer windows will be as follows:

First semester: from January 19th to April 12th;

from January 19th to April 12th; Second half: from the 18th of July to the 15th of August.

Initially, the This rule applies only to Serie A and Serie B clubs in men’s football, whether for departure or arrival of players. The forecast is that it will be extended to the others from 2023

This means that no domestic transfers can be carried out outside the specified period. Exceptions, as in international transactions, are those players without a contract with any club or who had their relationship terminated before the end of these windows.

On the other hand, loaned players can only return to their home clubs within the windows.

Amateur players, such as those in the youth categories, can be professionalized at any time, unless they leave a club as an amateur to become a professional in another association – in which case, the window must be respected.

– International and domestic transfer periods will coincide, under the same rules and exceptions. Fifa had already put this in the regulations, and we made the request to have an adaptation period – explained Reynaldo Buzzoni, director of registration, transfer and licensing of clubs at CBF.

Until then, clubs could register athletes at any time – the limitation was given in the registration deadline for each tournament.

With the adaptation, situations such as that of forward Breno Lopes, from Palmeiras, will be avoided. Scorer of the goal that gave the club the title of Libertadores 2020, he could not compete in the World Cup because he was signed outside the registration period.

Buzzoni believes the change will require better planning by clubs:

– A better management of the casts will have to be done. The window closes after the first round of the Brazilian Championship (in 2022), and the club will have to use that team for three months until the opening of the following period, in August.