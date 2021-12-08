CBF defines 2022 transfer windows; date help Palmeiras – 12/08/2021

The CBF announced to federations and clubs, through a letter, how the rules will be for player transfers in 2022. Following a determination by FIFA, the entity stipulated two player registration windows, which are valid for international or national negotiations.

There will be a window per semester, for clubs that dispute the Serie A and B of Brasileirão. It was a request from the CBF, as clubs from these two divisions have an annual calendar.

– From January 19th to April 12th

– From July 18th to August 15th

The date of the first semester was changed because of the Northeast Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Initially between February 1st and April 25th. With that, Palmeiras can count on eventual reinforcements to dispute the tournament in the United Arab Emirates. In the last Worlds, Breno Lopes could not participate because he was signed outside the international registration window. Palmeiras has to send the final list of participants, with 23 players, until January 24th.

“We made an election to FIFA because the provisional registration list for the World Cup is until January 3. So, we said that there would have to be an exception because four clubs could not register new players and three could. We held a meeting with they, FIFA allowed them to register until the 24th, because the window opens on the 19th”, explained Reynaldo, CBF’s director of registration and transfers Buzzoni.

The club that hires the athlete must generate the transfer request in the CBF registry within the period of one of these two periods established by the entity. But publication to the IDB, for game conditional purposes, may take place after the end of the registration period in question.

Athletes’ loan return for Serie A and Serie B clubs must also take place within these two windows.

According to CBF, there are exceptions for requesting transfers after the established deadline:

1 – Termination by mutual agreement or termination of the employment contract before the end of the previous registration period – that is, with the termination or termination date until the last day of the previous window, and provided that the athlete is being hired by his new club as a professional

2 – Termination based on article 31 of the Pelé Law (A club that is in arrears for payment of salary or professional athlete image rights contract, in whole or in part, for a period equal to or greater than three months, will have the special sports work contract of that terminated athlete, leaving the athlete free to transfer to any other club and demand a fine).

3 – When there is any other exception applicable under the FIFA Player Status and Transfers Regulation (RSTP).

In the event of a contract terminated unilaterally due to the club’s fault, the National Dispute Resolution Chamber (CNRD) may authorize the transfer of the athlete outside of one of the two registration periods. In the words of the CBF, “in order to avoid abuse”.