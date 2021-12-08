Ceará reduces interval between 2nd and 3rd doses against Covid-19 to 4 months

The interval of application of the 3rd dose of the population over 18 years old was reduced to four months, from the date of application of the 2nd dose, throughout Ceará. Measure applies to everyone over 18 years old. Governor Camilo Santana (PT) announced this Tuesday, 7th, that the reduction of the interval was decided by the Ceará Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB-CE).

The group brings together managers from the Health Department (Sesa) and municipal secretariats. Last Friday, 3, Fortaleza had already announced this reduction in the city. The appointments in this profile started this Friday, 3.

I inform the people from Ceará that, by decision of the Ceará Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB-CE), which brings together managers from the Health Secretariat (Sesa) and municipal secretariats, the interval for applying the 3rd dose to the population over 18 years of age was reduced to 4 months across the CE. — Camilo Santana (@CamiloSantanaCE) December 7, 2021

The executive secretary for Surveillance and Regulation of the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), Ricristhi Gonçalves, emphasizes the importance of anticipating the booster dose: “The decision is important at this moment in which we live in a scenario that, possibly, the Ômicron variant can detected in Ceará, in addition to other variants”.

As the Department of Health of the State (Sesa), the measure is valid for those who completed the vaccination schedule (two doses) with the immunizing agents of CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. “The booster dose must necessarily be from this last vaccine, regardless of the previous doses”, says the folder.

