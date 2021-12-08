Central Bank promotes biggest interest rate shock in nearly 20 years to contain inflation – Economy

THE inflation reached levels not seen since 2015, and passed the 10% mark (more exactly 10.73%, according to the IPCA-15 of November). For those who lived through the time of hyperinflation, in the 1980s and 1990s, this may not even seem like much. But it’s not a trivial number. High inflation disrupts the entire economy. To fight it, it is necessary to raise interest rates, which harms economic activity.

The lack of inflationary control affects all sectors, but mainly affects people’s pockets. This is because there is a mismatch between the correction of prices and income. Last month, for example, 70% of wage agreements closed had readjustments below inflation, points out the Salaryometer Bulletin, gives fipe.

Economists specializing in inflation point out that the current situation is still far from the lack of control and the loss of reference prices that occurred in the period of hyperinflation. “Inflation today is more persistent than galloping,” says the coordinator of price indices at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV), André Braz.

For Marcelo Moreira, coordinator of the IPC at Fipe, the loss of reference would be the first sign of hyperinflation, which is not the current case. “Today the consumer has a price reference”, he says. “What he doesn’t have is the income to support them.” See below for examples of how high inflation affects people’s daily lives:

Higher inflation may even mean higher returns on financial investments, because the remedy used to contain prices is high interest. However, as has been noticed in recent months, it is difficult for those who have the money to invest to gain from inflation. Fixed income gains, in general, only partially make up for losses. And equity investments like stocks become much riskier in the disorganized economy characteristic of inflationary periods.

About half of the inflation in the last 12 months was due to electricity and fuel. Energy or cooking gas costs can even be reduced, but they are hardly replaced by families. The perspective is that the end, foreseen for May, of the “water scarcity” banner, will give at least a relief in this expense. The special banner was created and adopted this year, and adds an extra fee charged on electricity bills.

Fuel aloft:

The rise of the dollar and oil prices on the international market caused a fuel shock. The average price of a liter of gasoline rose from R$ 4.409 to R$ 6.744, from November 2020 to November this year, according to National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). In some posts of the Parents, the value reached almost R$ 8. The liter of diesel oil rose from R$ 3.515 to R$ 5.359 in the same period. It is an increase that directly affects families that depend on their own car and unbalances the budget. In addition, companies are harmed due to the higher cost of transport, which ends up being passed on to the final price of products and services.

After a long time without an increase because of the pandemic or with minor corrections, schools are preparing adjustments between 7% and 10%, on average, for next year, according to industry surveys. School officials say there is room for negotiation, but allege cost pressures and argue that they have invested heavily in technology to adapt to distance learning.

Supermarket price:

Considered as the great villains of inflation in 2020, food items in the basic basket are still on the rise. Between January and October, the cost of the basket rose in all capitals, according to Dieese, with increases of up to 20%. The greatest impact falls on lower-income families, who spend almost the entire budget on food.

Renegotiation of rents:

Rents had everything for a much bigger explosion, because the index used in contracts is usually the IGP-M, which accumulates an increase of almost 18% in 12 months until November. However, the readjustments were 6.17% in the 12 months until October, even below the IPCA full, of 10.67% in the period. Signal that there is room for negotiation between tenants and owners.

Interest on real estate financing:

With inflation under control and interest rates on a downward trajectory, Box launched, in 2019, a real estate financing linked to the IPCA. The line brought better conditions than other traditional financing. But, with the IPCA at around 10%, this credit has turned into a big trap for those who hired it. The result is that the granting of financing in this modality has practically disappeared.