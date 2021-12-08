Central Bank to include clients in Real Digital tests in 2023

After the launch of the virtual money technology laboratory in order to discuss the Digital Real future, the Central Bank of Brazil (BC) foresees that tests with the digital currency of Brazil will be carried out with the participation of consumers until 2023. The experiments without public participation are expected to start at the end of next year, extending through 2023, when some limited customer segments will be gradually added.

According to the “Market” column of the Folha de São Paulo published on Tuesday (7), the federal agency hopes to operationalize pilots with specific audiences, made up of both consumers and financial service providers. Projects and prototypes of financial solutions must be presented by fintechs and banks by July 2022.

How the digital real can impact the economy and Brazilians

Although the Laboratory for Financial and Technological Innovations (Lift) has existed since 2018, the implementation of these new technologies will take place slowly and gradually, to reduce the impacts of adaptation. What is currently discussed are technologies aimed at implementing an official digital currency: the so-called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Who will develop Real Digital?

Source: Lift/Disclosure.Source: Lift

Built in partnership with the National Federation of Central Bank Servants Associations (Fenasbac), the Lift will receive, from January 10th to February 11th, 2022, proposals aimed at solving some issues considered obstacles to the implementation of the virtual version of Real , such as offline payments, exchange solutions and facilities for the settlement of digital assets.

Considered one of the biggest defenders of the official digital currency, BC president Roberto Campos Neto has stated on several occasions that the creation of Pix and open banking are preliminary measures to the creation of Real Digital. It is important to highlight that the difference between a country’s official virtual money and cryptocurrencies (such as bitcoin and ethereum) is that, like paper money, digital currency is guaranteed and managed by the Brazilian State.