CEO fires 900 via Zoom: ‘Surreal moment’ says former employee

“It was a surreal moment. It was one of those things you don’t believe will happen.” That’s how Christian Chapman, a former Better.com employee, describes the meeting via Zoom where CEO Vishal Garg fired 900 people on Wednesday of last week (1).

In an interview with CNN Business, Chapman said that Garg didn’t even wait for all employees to log in and announced the mass layoff in just 3 minutes. “I have 5 children, they are in private school. I needed to call my wife and explain what happened, but I didn’t understand what was happening”, he added.

According to the former employee, who had been with the company for 20 years, the call ended abruptly. Chapman began posting messages on the company’s Slack channels asking what was going on, but he lost access to the company’s computer, phone, email, and messages.

He turned to Facebook Messenger to get in touch with colleagues, also without success. Only hours later did he receive an email from HR at Better.com — sent to his personal account — explaining the next steps.

Among the reasons behind the layoffs, the executive mentioned the team’s low performance and productivity. He even claimed that his employees were “stealing colleagues and customers” and that they worked “only two hours a day”.

Another employee who declined to be identified said he was surprised by the mass dismissal. “I was promoted, and now he [Garg] is trying to portray everyone as lazy and money-stealing. I’d rather be broke than be like him,” the employee told the program.

Garg’s management style has been criticized before, especially after an email he sent to the team and was obtained by Forbes magazine last year. In the message, Garg wrote, in capital letters:

You are VERY SLOW. They’re a bunch of STUPID DOLPHINS… JUST STOP. STOP STOP RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE ASHAMED ME.

“I realized after my first meeting that I needed to keep the video muted and my headphones on because I have five kids and I didn’t want them to hear that kind of language,” Chapman said of conversations with the CEO.

Chapman said he has gone through four layoffs, but none have been as “impartial” as this one. “I’m looking to look on the bright side, but that’s the reality of the situation. Things aren’t going to go as they were, which will require some change on my part.”

Better.com, the online mortgage company, is valued at $6.9 billion (almost R$40 billion). The company was ranked first on LinkedIn with the best startups of 2020/2021.