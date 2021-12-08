Champions League: Benfica, under pressured Jorge Jesus, disputes place in the round of 16 with Barcelona | Champions League

In addition to the last round of the Champions League group stage, attention will be turned to Group E, in which Benfica and Barcelona compete for the last available place in the round of 16.

At Estádio da Luz, at 5 pm (GMT), Benfica will face Dynamo Kiev, needing to win to qualify for the round of 16 – this in an environment where Jorge Jesus, in Flamengo’s sights, remains under pressure and with the risk of dismissal in case of failure, according to the Portuguese press.

Third place in Group E, Benfica has five points. The team needs to win and hope that Barcelona do not defeat Bayern Munich in Germany. The Catalans have seven points and are disadvantaged in direct confrontation with the Portuguese. Bayern is already classified.

Jorge Jesus, training at Benfica before the match against Dynamo Kiev — Photo: Manuel de Almeida/EFE

The pressure on Jorge Jesus

Last Friday, the pressure mounted on Jesus. After Benfica lost 3-1 at home to rival Sporting, fans booed the coach and waved white handkerchiefs, a typical gesture in the country that means goodbye. On the internet, dissatisfied fans created a website to “give Jorge Jesus back to Flamengo”.

According to the main newspapers in the country, the board is already discussing the possible dismissal of Mister, and the game against Dynamo will be the first “proof” of Jesus. Meanwhile, Flamengo waits and sees the coach as an option for next season.

Trying to stay away from the pressure, Jorge Jesus highlighted the possibility of eliminating a traditional club like Barcelona and recalled that Benfica’s initial objective was to reach the group stage.

– This game can bring Benfica a success that nobody expected: fight for a spot in the round of 16. It will always be a success no matter what happens. Making it to the round of 16 with Bayern and Barcelona was a goal that we believed was possible since the first. It’s not a sign of pressure, it never was. The great goal of Benfica was achieved: we went to the group stage – said the Mister in a press conference.

On the Barcelona side, the mission is to beat Bayern Munich away from home, something the club has never achieved in history, so they don’t need to depend on Benfica’s result. An eventual elimination will break an 18-year straight streak with Barça qualifying for the Champions League round of 16.

Xavi's Barcelona plays its Champions League survival this Wednesday — Photo: Reuters

Coach Xavi will be without Ansu Fati and Pedri, and it remains to be seen whether Jordi Alba will be fully available. At a press conference, he treated the game as a final and was annoyed by skepticism in the local press for a victory.

– Barcelona can beat anyone. Why can’t we win at Bayern? We try not to be inferior to any rivals. We have work ahead of us and we have to be patient, but now we’re going to think about trying to win this match. Then we will analyze where we are – said the coach.

Atalanta and Villarreal compete for a place in Group F

The dispute between Benfica and Barcelona will not be the only one on the day. In Group F, a direct clash between Atalanta and Villarreal will decide the second spot – Manchester United, already classified, take on Young Boys, from Switzerland, with real-time monitoring by ge, at 5 pm (GMT).

The Italian team has the advantage of playing at home, but they need to beat Villarreal to overtake them this season. For the Spaniards, a draw is enough to guarantee the classification.

In Group G, the situation is completely open, with the four teams still having a chance to qualify. Leaders Lille, with eight points, visit Wolfsburg, with five points, in Germany. In the other match of the group, RB Salzburg (seven points) receives Sevilla (six points). The two games take place at 17:00 (GMT).

Group H already has its classifieds defined: Juventus and Chelsea, both with 12 points, will decide who will be first in the group. In addition to the group stage, the Italians host Malmö, from Sweden, while the English visit Zenit, in Russia. Both matches take place at 14:45 (GMT).

