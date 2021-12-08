Cheaper gasoline? Petrobras and SC unions demonstrate after Bolsonaro speaks

Company reported that “there is no decision” on price adjustments, a day after the president endorsed that reduction should take place this week; union says “there is condition”

The price of gasoline in Santa Catarina may change and be lower than recorded in recent weeks. However, this is still not true. In Santa Catarina, unions are still awaiting further developments and expect an official announcement from Petrobras.

This move comes after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) highlighted, last Sunday (5), the chances of Petrobras announcing a drop in gasoline prices as of this week. The company, however, clarified that “there is still no decision” on the adjustments.

“There is a condition”, said the vice president of Sindópolis (Florianópolis Mineral Fuel Retail Trade Union).

According to the report of the State of São Paulo, the state-owned company manifested itself on Monday (6) in a statement sent to the CVM (Securities Commission).

“Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatility and the exchange rate caused by cyclical events.”

On Sunday, Bolsonaro highlighted the chances of the company announcing a drop in the value of a liter of gasoline this week. This possibility is based on a retreat of oil in the international market.

“Petrobras does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforces that there is no decision taken by its Executive Group of Market and Prices (GEMP) that has not yet been announced to the market”, reinforced the statement from the state-owned company.

Repercussion and expectation for a fall in the price of gasoline in SC

Vice-president of Sindópolis, Joel Fernandes emphasizes that for the reduction in values ​​to occur, it is essential that Petrobras’ measure is actually announced.

“The drop, in reality, will only occur if Petrobras effectively lowers the price. If it doesn’t go down, there’s no way to reduce the price for the consumer”, points out the businessman.

Despite the statement from the state-owned company, the union is still waiting for the announcement, as it sees the situation for it. “We believe that there is a condition for Petrobrás to reduce the price, this week or next, considering that the oil barrel is in the range of US$ 75”, he completes.

Joel Fernandes also points out that the drop in prices in Santa Catarina would be a little smaller, as the price in the state is already one of the lowest in the country.

“The reduction in Santa Catarina should be the smallest, because today it is one of the cheapest gasolines in Brazil. We hope that an announcement by Petrobrás occurs, that there is a reduction in prices, and then the values ​​will be transferred to the consumer”, he concludes.

The executive secretary of Sincombustíveis/SC (Union of Retail Trade in Petroleum Derivatives of the Santa Catarina Coast and Region), César Ferreira Júnior, points out that “there is nothing concrete so far.”

“Actually, what we know is what you know too.” The secretary emphasizes that, in the current scenario, “it is not possible to have any kind of expectations in relation to Petrobrás”.

“What is known, which is public and notorious, was a speech by President Jair Bolsonaro that there would perhaps be a reduction by Petrobras, in the cost of gasoline A, and then there is this article by Petrobras explaining in reality what is happening ”.

César Ferreira Júnior explains that he is still waiting for new declarations from Petrobras, meanwhile, “there is no way of knowing at this moment what will happen or not, there is no way to have a forecast at all”.