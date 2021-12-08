Check out the horoscope of all signs for this Wednesday, the 8th

With so much desire to revolutionize, Wednesday comes with a little anxiety. So, it’s important to keep in mind that big changes also require persistence and patience. THE New Moon this week, he advances through the futuristic sign of Aquarius, making some tense aspects in the sky, after spending the night with the unsmiling planet Saturn and dawn brigade with Uranus.

So, let’s try to avoid a bad mood! You know that neighbor or co-worker who is always annoying? If you meet him first thing in the morning, remember to greet him with a smile on your face and don’t let it affect the rest of your day. Because, even if you have millions of things to do, nothing deserves such emotional density.

Keep Calm! Even the most tense aspects in the sky, such as a square – when planets make a 90° angle to each other – it is always possible to keep the swing and get the best out of everything. This is exactly what happens with Mars and Jupiter, whose square also reached its apex on this Wednesday. But instead of absorbing the irritable facet of this celestial configuration, it will be far better to direct the red planet’s martial force to overcome obstacles that appear to have the gigantism of Jupiter.

After all, it is always possible to see the glass half full and the Sun is passing through the optimistic sign of Sagittarius precisely to prove it. In fact, among the harmonic aspects that the Moon does throughout the day, it’s just the nod to our Sagittarius Star King, right at lunchtime. See what an incredible pretext for a very tasty, nutritious and fun lunch.

The queen of the night even secured a friendly chat with the communicative planet Mercurylater at the end of the day. All this to pack pleasant conversations and pleasurable intellectual activities after the already so usual daily rush!

Watch: the New Moon approaches Jupiter and both can be seen after sunset, until around 11:00 pm, when they will be below the western horizon line. With just over 25% illumination, our natural satellite will be glowing alongside the massive giant of the Solar system. both will be in the Capricorn constellation, Close of Deneb Algedi and Nashira, the stars Delta and Gamma, respectively, in the tail of this mythical being, whose body is half goat and half fish.

Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well.

Aries: Calm down, Arian! Very calm! It takes wisdom and patience, especially with people. Look for good company and friends to relax.

Bull: exercise your leadership carefully, Taurus. Avoid imposing authority, even if you have to charge. Also avoid unnecessary exposure.

Twins: It’s always good to review ideas and be open to the new, Gemini. Seek to broaden horizons, listening to the oldest and most experienced. Be optimistic without deluding yourself.

Cancer: even if you feel pressured, Cancerian, it’s always good to keep your mood up. Cultivate dialogue and try to resolve any situation by practicing empathy.

Lion: share your best, leonine. The day calls for a lot of diplomacy and care for people. Make solid alliances.

Virgin: with so much to do, you have to be careful not to despair. Do what’s most important and also try to relax between appointments.

Lb: how about doing things your way and, with that, having more pleasure in your daily life? It’s important that you don’t let anything undermine your self-esteem, Libra.

Scorpion: be careful not to get too close, Scorpio. Share your anxieties with the right people. Be careful not to put too much pressure on people.

Sagittarius: knowing how to communicate effectively is an art, Sagittarius. So, be strategic with your words. Don’t talk too much so you can express yourself at the right time.

Capricorn: Plan yourself, Capricorn, without making you anxious. It is always possible to better organize your life and resources without losing your good mood.

Aquarium: You are restless and full of energy, Aquarius. Take the opportunity to start new things or renew some routine practice. Be careful not to send too much.

Fishes: beware of anxiety, Pisces. Preserve your peace and avoid clash with those you don’t know well. Practice meditation or something related to spirituality.

