Check out the result of this Tuesday’s Mega-Sena 2435; prize is BRL 34 million

posted on 12/07/2021 19:59 / updated on 12/07/2021 21:40

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Tuesday night (7/12), six lotteries: the 2435 Mega-Sena contests; 5724 of Quina; 2307 of the Double Seine; the 1722 of Timemania; 2391 for Lotofácil and 540 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 34.4 million, had the following dozen drawn: 05-22-30-32-33-36.
quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$5.9 million, had the following numbers drawn: 22-35-45-48-76.
timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 3.4 million, presented the following result: 08-22-40-49-60-64-70. The team of the heart is the Atletico do Paraná (PR).
double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 03-06-24-34-46-47- in the first draw; 03-16-28-33-37-44 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 200 thousand.
lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-05-06-08-09-11-12-14-18-19-21-22-24-25.
Lucky day

With an expected prize of BRL 1.1 million, the Lucky Day had the following result: 07-09-10-13-18-21-25. the lucky month is April.
