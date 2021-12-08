Child is seen hanging from a building window; see video

posted on 12/8/2021 11:37 AM / updated on 12/8/2021 11:38 AM
(credit: Instagram/reproduction)
A video posted on a social network this Wednesday (8/12) shows a child hanging from a building window while residents are in despair. The video was released by Portal Niterói. The scene took place in Icaraí, Niterói, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, this Tuesday (7/12).
The boy holds the window glass and leans on the protective screen as he walks along the second-story railing of a residential building.
With the screams of the neighbors, who record the scene, in a short time, three people appear on the balcony. A woman runs to the window and manages to pull the child into the house.
See the video
