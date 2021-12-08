Cholera epidemic existed and killed in Brazil until 2004 · TV News

Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) effort to combat a cholera epidemic in Brazil is not a poetic license from Nos Tempos do Imperador. The bacteria actually arrived in the country during the Second Reign (1840-1889) and claimed victims for nearly two centuries. The disease was still killing Brazilians in 2004, and the last case was registered in 2005.

Authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão mix reality and fiction to draw an analogy between cholera and Covid-19 in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Diseases were responsible for the most violent pandemics ever recorded in the contemporary world, with records of millions of deaths.

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski battles an invisible enemy that had already left dead from India, passing through Russia and spreading mainly in urban centers like Paris and London, in Europe.

Pilar, in fact, is already dealing with the third wave of the seven waves of cholera that have ravaged the world since the beginning of the 19th century. , Venezuela, Colombia and Peru.

The victims were not exactly nobles like Batista (Ernani Moraes) or Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). Most of those who died from cholera were enslaved, living in precarious conditions and with almost no access to the health care system.

The difference in the number of cases and deaths between nobles and slaves was striking, like the outbreak that terrified the village of Barra Mansa, in the interior of Rio de Janeiro. According to documents from the time, the location recorded 328 deaths, of which 54 were free people and 266 were enslaved.

Pilar’s story is even inspired by one of the doctors who was most concerned about public health at court during the times of cholera. José Pereira Rego (1816-1892), Baron do Lavradio, who focused not only on cholera, but also researched the constant outbreaks of yellow fever.

What is cholera?

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine caused by the choleric vibrio, which mainly causes diarrhea, cramps, and severe dehydration. Some patients even have bluish skin and sagging eyes due to the loss of fluids. The bacteria is transmitted by water and food contaminated with human feces.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the last cholera epidemic in Brazil began in 1991 and, until 2004, 168,646 infections and 2,035 deaths were registered. The last cases were identified in 2005, all in the State of Pernambuco.

The country has had no community transmission of cholera since 2006, but it has reported three imported cases since then – one from Angola (2006), one from the Dominican Republic (2011) and one from Mozambique (2016).

