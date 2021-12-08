Collective LGBTQ+ notifies eight clubs to the STJD for homophobic acts of the fans

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) informed this Tuesday (7) that it was sued by the Collective of Fans of Canarinhos LGBTQ for homophobic acts in national matches. The group claims that there were seven infractions committed by fans from Fluminense, Internacional, Náutico, Ceará, Atlético/MG, Remo, Paysandu and Corinthians.

According to the collective, the infringed article is article 243-G for a discriminatory act. Now, the court’s Attorney will analyze the Infringement Notices and decide whether to file a complaint or file the application.

“Art. 243-G. Practice discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or person with a disability: (Included by CNE Resolution No. 29 of 2009)”.

Check the descriptions of the infractions:

FLUMINSE:

Match: Fluminense vs Internacional (06/11): As reported by the press, in the match between the teams it was possible to identify choruses of Fluminense fans shouting “Arerê, gaúcho gives the c* and speaks tchê”, referring to the opposing club. Despite the match not having been stopped, the sound and image system of the stadium alerted the fans to stop the screams. The act was recorded by the referee in the scoresheet of the match.

INTERNATIONAL:

Game: Grêmio x Internacional (11/06): According to the Collective’s Infringement News, in the grenal it is possible to hear a gigantic chorus of people shouting: “I threw the stick at Grêmio and had it taken in the c*, o gremista son of p* sucks r* and gives the c*.

The collective also emphasizes that the same song was given in the games: Grêmio x Internacional (06/11) and Internacional x Athlético/PR (13/11).

NAUTICAL:

Match: Náutico vs Sampaio Corrêa (11/15): During the match, Náutico fans chanted homophobic “faggots” every time the opposing goalkeeper was preparing to hit the goal kick.

CEARÁ:

Match: Ceará x Corinthians (11/25): In a match held at Castelão, fans, players and the board of Ceará sang songs with homophobic words. According to the LGBTQ Torcidas Collective, in an attached video, it is possible to hear a gigantic choir shouting: “Tuf is gay” and “lion killer and eats tufgay c*”, referring to the opposing club, Fortaleza.

In the match against Sport, on 11/14, the crowd repeated the chant at Castelão and the club’s president, Robinson de Castro, appears in a video holding a phone in reference to the music.

The same song was given in the match against Fortaleza, held on 11/17. In the video, players Vina, Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Cléber, Lima, Fernando Sobral Lacerda and Rick were identified, in addition to the club president, Robinson de Castro.

ATHLETIC/MG:

Game: Flamengo x Atlético/MG (10/30): In the match, held at Maracanã, the visiting fans chanted to the home team: “take it in the mengo, you are a team of suckers c*, p* v* and thief” .

Match: Atlético/MG vs Fluminense (11/28): Images of the match show the homophobic corners of the Minas Gerais club from 40 minutes into the second half. The video with the songs was posted on the social networks of a fan who was following the game. The case was not reported in the match summary and, according to the crowd, the referee failed to comply with STJD’s 01/2019 guideline.

OAR AND PAYSANDU:

Game: Remo vs Paysandu (12/04): The match was marked by scenes of prejudice from both fans. Images circulating on the internet show Paysandu fans chanting v* to the player Neto Pessoa, 11 minutes into the second half. At another moment a group of uniformed fans shouted several times “Remista is gay, it’s gay, it’s gay.” In the same match, Remo fans chanted to Paysandu fans: “every v* I know is bicolor”.

CORINTHIANS:

Match: Corinthians x Grêmio (12/5): At Neo Química Arena, Corinthians fans sang homophobic shouts directed at Grêmio players. During the game, the crowd shouted “gaucho, faggot” to the players on the field. The fact was not reported in the summary.

What happens in case of punishment?

If the infraction provided for in article 243-G is proven, the judged club may lose the points of that match, regardless of the result. In addition, the text of the article provides for a fine for the aforementioned team and, if identified, a ban on fans from attending the stadium for at least 720 days.

