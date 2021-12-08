Comgás (CGAS5) will distribute BRL 1.47 billion in dividends

Comgás (CGAS3;CGAS5) approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$1.47 billion. Of this total, R$ 1.13 billion will be paid to common shares, in the amount of R$ 10.861901298827 per share; and R$342.4 million for preferred shares, at R$11.948091428710 per share.

The distribution of earnings was decided at a meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors held yesterday (6).

In addition, the payment of interest on equity will be in the total amount of R$29.44 million, being R$0.217500654171 per common share and R$0.239250719588 per preferred share.

The shareholders listed in the shareholding position on December 9 will be entitled to receive such earnings. Payment is scheduled for December 20th.

As of December 10, 2021, the company’s shares will trade “ex” interest on equity.

Comgás posted an increase of 127.9% in net income for the third quarter of 2021 over the same period last year, reaching R$ 655.904 million.

The easing in view of the cooling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil helped to accelerate the recovery in most segments of the company.

“The industrial volume increased by 10% compared to 3TRI20”, said the company at the time, “attributed to the greater consumption of most sectors, with emphasis on Ceramics, Steel, Chemicals and Petrochemicals”.

