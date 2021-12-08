Comic book legend George Pérez announces terminal cancer

the comic artist George Perez, considered an icon of the profession, announced through Facebook that he was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer, and that he has between six months and a year to live. The artist is 67 years old.

In the message for fans, Pérez explains that he discussed cancer treatment options with doctors, but decided to refuse interventions like chemotherapy and radiotherapy in order to enjoy his last months of life with family, friends and fans.

The comic artist also announced his intention to make one last face-to-face event, where he will be able to sign artifacts brought by his fans and take pictures with them. Pérez expressed his desire to “hug each one of them, and say goodbye with a smile beyond tears“.

“This is not a message I enjoy writing, especially at this holiday season – but strangely, I’m feeling the Christmas spirit more this year than most recent ones. Maybe that’s because it’s probably going to be my last. whether it’s because I’m around so many people who love me as much as I love them. It’s so rewarding to hear that you’ve had a good life, that you’ve brought joy to so many people, and that you’re going to leave the world a better place than it was when you arrived“, wrote further.

Pérez is especially recognized for his experience in the Wonder Woman magazine, between the 1980s and 1990s. Patty Jenkins credited Pérez’s heroine phase as one of her main influences in making the 2017 film.

In his bibliography, however, he also had passages celebrated by titles like Teen Titans, The Avengers, Justice League of America, Crisis on Infinite Lands and more. Among the characters he created, the Leopard Woman, the Cyborg, the Exterminator, the Night Wing and the Trainer stand out.