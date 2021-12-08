Company fires 900 employees via call in Zoom

O CEO gives better.com, Vishal Garg, laid off approximately 900 employees through a call on Zoom, last Wednesday (01). The dismissal of approximately 15% of the workforce was based on team performance and productivity, but did not take into account the more than US$750 million that the company received in capital injection recently.

One of Garg’s quotes to announce the mass layoff went viral on the internet: “If you’re on that call, you’re one of the unlucky ones getting fired.”

.@betterdotcom‘s CEO @vishalgarg_ lays off ~900 employees right before the holidays and ahead of the company’s public market debut. The firm also got a $750 million cash infusion from its backers THIS WEEK, which include @SoftBank. pic.twitter.com/F8EfSkCRF6 — Bucky with the Good Arm (@benjancewicz) December 3, 2021

Better.com is a mortgage company that aims to speed up the process of buying and renting properties in the U.S.

Own home for all but the 900 laid off

According to the company’s website, the US real estate market is too complicated, with obscure rates, and the company’s intention is to make real estate acquisition faster and more accessible to everyone.

The last two years have been troubling for the economy around the world, and this has caused many companies to reduce their workforces.

In addition, the real estate market is one of the segments most affected by fluctuations in the US economy, with practically entire cities going bankrupt, much of it due to real estate speculation.

Own home for everyone, or almostSource: Better.com

Garg linked employee performance to these market variations to justify the layoffs of 900+ employees, but omitted the more than $750 million capital injection that Better.com received just a week before the layoffs.

It’s not the first time the mortgage company’s CEO has been the target of controversy. Second article of forbes (via BBC), Garg is still accused of fraud and financial mismanagement, with lawsuits worth tens of millions of dollars in progress.

The company is valued at approximately US$6.9 billion and is expected to go public soon, even amidst controversy over financial and personnel management.