competitor claims to have foamed the day after tragedy

Witness Nilvo José Dornelles, 53, admitted that he pulled the foam off the walls of Ballare – a nightclub that competes with Kiss – the day after the tragedy, when he learned that a reporting team was going to the nightclub. The businessman was the fourth deponent heard by the Jury of Porto Alegre on Tuesday (7), the seventh day of the trial of the four defendants accused of the arson.

Dornelles said that he bought the “ready” club, already with the material installed and, upon learning that it was the same product used in the kiss, made the removal.

“I omitted (that) there was in the back, on the back of the stage, there was this wool, a sand-colored wool, beige, in the background only. I mean, this foam. I omitted it there because of a lot of pressure. (I was worried about) Public opinion, the authorities did not worry me. (…) I had renewed my alvara with the fire department on the Wednesday before the fire. with her,” said Dornelles. He said he did not mention the use of the material to the Civil Police out of shame.

On Sunday, the day of the tragedy, I learned that the foam he used at the club was flammable.

Fires were used frequently

The former owner of Ballare acknowledged that the band Gurizada Fandangueira used fireworks in their nightclub and frequently. “All the bands that used it, and it wasn’t just bands, but DJs, bartenders, I was never consulted. The first time I found out, if I didn’t say anything against it, I’m consenting.”

The venue had a capacity for 1,200 people. “The Saturday before (the tragedy) they played at Ballare,” he said.

Dornelles also stated that he lost public in 2011 due to the opening of Kiss, which occurred more intensely in 2012. After the tragedy, the businessman reports that the nightclub lasted more than a year.

Arguing between lawyers

The trial again registered screaming late tonight. Attorney Jean Severo, from the defense panel of music producer Luciano Bonilha, was asking questions to the former owner of Ballare when he was interrupted by attorney Pedro Barcelos, assistant to the prosecution – it was not possible to hear what he said.

“He’ll take care of you. Let me speak!” Severus said slamming his hand on the table. “This one is innocent, let’s not get started. Your Excellency, give me the word. Tell him to be quiet, huh!”, he continued.

Judge Orlando Faccini Neto intervened, but Severo continued. “Let me work, you’ve loosened it all up.” Barcelos countered, shouting: “You have to answer the question.”

Severus continued. “It affirms you. It looks like a nail in polenta, it affirms you.”

Seconds later, Attorney Lúcia Helena Callegari tried to interrupt him with a question of order and the screams returned. “Let me work, I didn’t disturb anyone. I stayed quiet here,” said Bonilha’s lawyer.

The screaming continued and some relatives of victims began to leave the room – one of them was even attended to by Unimed.

Prosecutor David Medina was also involved in the discussion. “That’s what they want folks, calm down.” Severus countered, “It’s not what they want, it’s what you want. I’m defending innocent.”

The MP’s representative spoke again: “take your medicine, doctor”. Finally, the magistrate considered the situation as “unnecessary” and stated that “it ends up sending the wrong message”.

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple murders and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

With Dornelles’ testimony, the number of people already heard in the trial of the accused in the Kiss nightclub fire reaches 24.