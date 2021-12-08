Confectionery that made a manger made up of a denounced penis and vagina – International

Erotic prespio is displayed on the bakery’s social networks (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) A well-known confectionery in Spain is being preliminarily investigated by two local courts, after being accused of making a Christmas manger that mixes the traditional image of the birth of Jesus, with figures of penises and vaginas. The establishment was denounced by the Spanish Foundation of Lawyers Cristos (Abogados Cristianos) for ‘crime against af crist’.

According to a statement released by Abogados Cristianos, the organization is asking for precautionary measures for the immediate removal of the crib, which is displayed in the store, located in Seville, southern Spain.

The confectionery is already known for its sweets in curious shapes, and in addition to Spain, it also has units in Colombia and Peru, both countries in Latin America. On social networks, many tourists share photos and videos of their experience at the location.

Polmica

In the organization’s denunciation, President Polonia Castellanos stated that she trusts justice to remove the crib “offensive and humiliating for Christians and that, moreover, it is visible to everyone, including children”.

According to the Abogados Cristianos publication, this is not the first time that establishments have tried to carry out advertisements attacking Christians. “This is intolerable and also a crime.”

The association’s president also stated that if the crime had been committed against other groups, “numerous public representatives would have condemned it. We just ask for the same respect. It seems that against Christians everything is allowed.”

