Confined in ‘A Fazenda 13’, Dynho exposes details for the first time with MC Mirella | celebrities



MC Mirella and Dynho Alves – Internet Reproduction

Published 12/07/2021 5:07 PM

The pawn Dynho Alves, from “A Fazenda 13”, opened the game about intimacies and gave details for the first time with MC Mirella during a conversation with the pawn Aline Mineiro.

The singer doesn’t know that the funkeira filed for divorce after the artist’s relationship with the artist Sthe Mattos. In conversation, he said: “She asked me to go to her house and I was like: ‘My God, what does this girl want?’ just picked up and two more friends lived with her”.

“She started to talk about what had happened to her family, then I’ll tell you and then we stayed talking for a while. An hour, two, three hours passed and I don’t know where it came from that day. She said it was for me to stay because it was already late and I tried hard, but then she insisted and I ended up staying,” he continued.

After reminiscing about the conversation, Dynho said he went to sleep and Mirella suggested her bed. “She said I could lie down on her bed and I went. It was a box bed that only had a wooden part, but it didn’t have a mattress, but it was a cot there. And I said: ‘And where are you going to sleep?’ and she said she was going to sleep in the living room. I didn’t let her and she lay in bed with me, me facing her and she facing me”, he detailed.

After that, things heated up between them. “I looked at her like that, she was very close to me and then it started. Kisses, kisses, I don’t know what. Crazy business. I thought it was going to stay there, but wow, there was more to it”, he recalled.

“We stayed there and ordered breakfast and then again and again and all the time. I had some things to do, but I unchecked everything to stay with her. From that day until today we are together”, he added.