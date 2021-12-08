Confirmed for Brazil, new Triumph Tiger 1200 is launched in Europe

The wait for the next generation Triumph Tiger 1200 is over! After several appearances as a prototype, the final version of the maxitrail was officially unveiled by the British brand this Tuesday, December 7th.

The new generation of the Triumph Tiger 1200 has become lighter, more powerful and is now available in five versions, three of which are more geared towards use on asphalt – GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer – and two with an off-road vocation – Rally Pro and Rally Explorer.

The GT’s have 19-inch aluminum spoke wheels at the front and 18 at the rear fitted with Metzeler Tourance tyres, while the Rallys have tubeless Metzeler Karoo Street tires and 21-inch spoked wheels at the front and 18-inch rear rim.

The GT versions have Showa semi-active electronic suspensions, with parameterization for use on asphalt. Rallys are equipped with the same suspensions, but with off-road specifications.

Another difference is due to the capacity of the tank, which in the Explorer versions is 30 liters, while in the others the reservoir holds 20 liters of fuel.

All versions of the Tiger 1200 share the same mechanical assembly, the new T-Plane three-cylinder engine with a cubic capacity of 1,160 cm³, unit derived from the Speed ​​Triple RS thruster with revised configuration for the proposed Tiger range. It delivers maximum power of 152 hp at 9,000 rpm and maximum torque of 13.3 kgf.m in 7,000 revolutions, meaning more torque and power than the 141 hp and 12.4 kgf.m available in the previous generation.

The Tiger 1200 engine received new pistons, revised cylinders and new stroke and diameter values ​​(90 x 60.7), as well as crankshaft, cylinder heads, gearbox, clutch and swingarm. The final command of the transmission continues using the cardan.

The Tiger 1200 is 25 kg lighter than the previous generation thanks to the overhauled steel tubular frame, which underwent a thorough overhaul and received an aluminum subframe. Other items that helped to reduce weight are the new aluminum fuel tank and the new swingarm.

For the new generation of the Tiger 1200, Triumph bets on brakes signed by Brembo with two 320 mm front discs bitten by Stylema calipers, while at the back the system has a single 282 mm disc.

There are still different driving modes for the new generation Tiger 1200, up to six depending on the version. The entry, which is the GT, has only three (Rain, Road and Sport), GT Pro and GT Explorer have five (the three of GT + Rider and Off-Road), while the Rally Pro and Explorer variants have six (GT Pro/Explorer’s five + Off-Road Pro mode).

It also has an IMU inertial platform that controls the performance of the ABS and the traction control in curves. In addition, the model has several electronic features such as a 7-inch color TFT instrument panel with integrated connectivity, backlit controls, full LED lighting, bidirectional quickshifter for shifting gears without using a clutch, heated grips and cruise control. The Explorer versions also feature heated seats and a tire pressure monitoring system as standard.

The new generation Tiger 1200 is already confirmed by Triumph for Brazil – which is the biggest consumer market for the British brand’s maxitrail – and should arrive here in the first quarter of 2022. In Europe, the model will arrive in stores in the coming weeks, with prices starting from 19,550 euros. We are already looking forward to your offer on Brazilian soil!