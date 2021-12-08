Congress closes agreement and PEC of Precatório will be promulgated in slices

The presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced this evening that the National Congress reached an agreement for the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, which will be promulgated in a sliced ​​fashion.

The PEC modifies the rule for payment of court orders and changes the period for correction of the IPCA on the spending ceiling and makes room for the payment of R$ 400 to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) for around 17 million people during the year 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek re-election. However, the number of beneficiaries can be even greater. According to the MP (Provisional Measure) that created Auxílio Brasil, the benefit would be granted to 20 million families.

As the senators modified the text of the proposal that had been approved by the deputies, Lira and Pacheco explained during a press conference this Tuesday (7) that common points between the two Houses will be promulgated and parts that were not agreed upon will return to the Chamber of Deputies.

These common points guarantee this fiscal space of over R$ 60 billion, when the PEC is enacted. And innovations that were not appreciated by the Chamber and which were included by the Senate, such as, for example, the permanent social program, is an innovation that may be appreciated by the Chamber next Tuesday. Arthur Pacheco

“The promulgation by the two Houses will be done and all the divergent text, which was placed in the Senate, we will consider a PEC ready for the plenary, and we need a qualified quorum for the discussion and voting of the divergent texts”, he stated Arthur Lira

PEC interests Bolsonaro

The PEC dos Precatório was approved in early November by the plenary of the Senate, in a second round vote, by 61 votes to 10. There was one abstention. Now, it must return to the Chamber, where it will undergo a new vote, also in two rounds.

Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the PEC in the Senate, recognized that the aid could be extended to 20 million people, as foreseen by the MP. However, he did not go into details about the cost of this increase in the number of families.

Defended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the PEC dos Precatório changes a series of rules for the payment of these titles and the control of expenses. One of the goals is to achieve a slack of BRL 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget, which makes it possible to pay BRL 400 in Auxílio Brasil.