Conitec approves report rejecting ‘Covid kit’ drugs in outpatient care | Coronavirus

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) approved this Tuesday (7) a document with guidelines against the outpatient use of chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other drugs with no efficacy in the treatment of Covid-19.

Government-commissioned study does not recommend use of ‘covid kit’; see what it says

Conitec’s vote on guidelines against the use of ‘Covid kit’ remedies is in a tie

There were 7 votes in favor of the guidelines and six against. This time, the representative of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) registered the vote (understand below).

Outpatient use is the care of patients with milder conditions, who do not need hospitalization. The same group had already made a statement against the hospital use of medications.

“Some drugs have been tested and have not shown clinical benefits in the population of hospitalized patients, and should not be used, namely: hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, azithromycin, lopinavir/ritonavir, colchicine and convalescent plasma. Ivermectin and the association of casirivimab + imdevimab do not have evidence that justifies its use in hospitalized patients, and should not be used in this population”, points out the document.

The report had already been voted on by Conitec before, and was later put up for public consultation. Now, the final document will be sent to the Department of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, which will define whether or not the guidelines on the kit will be incorporated into the SUS.

No Anvisa vote, Conitec meeting on ‘Covid kit’ remedies ends in a tie

Before, voting without Anvisa

In October, the Conitec board met to vote on guidelines for treating Covid-19 patients. The vote was tied: 6 to 6, without the participation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which would vote against the Covid kit and could have broken the tie.

At the time, the agency clarified that it did not have the opportunity to vote because its representative, the general manager of Medicines Gustavo Mendes, who was monitoring the vote remotely, needed to be away for a few hours to catch a flight. During this interval, the vote was taken.

“Until the time, when the member of Anvisa left the meeting, the time for voting on the report had not been defined”, said Anvisa in a note. “Upon arriving in Brasília at 2:20 pm, the representative entered the meeting platform and realized that the meeting had been completed and that the report with guidelines for outpatient treatment by Covid-19 had already been voted on”, explained Anvisa.

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) has 13 members. The majority belongs to the Ministry of Health. In the previous vote, five secretaries from the Ministry of Health and the Federal Council of Medicine voted in favor of the Covid kit. And voted against the Covid kit: two secretariats of the Ministry of Health, the councils of state and municipal health secretariats, the National Health Council and the National Health Agency.