CONTROVERSY! After DELETING his social media, Avan Jogia talks about the hate of ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City’ fans [EXCLUSIVO]

Fans can be really mean. the star advance game deleted their social networks after fans of ‘resident Evil‘ set off the look of their Leon S. Kennedy in ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City‘.

In an interview with CinePOP, game spoke how he dealt with the hate:

“When you remake something that people love… And I love it too, because I’m a big fan of ‘Resident Evil 4’. I grew up playing with Leon Kennedy in ‘Resident Evil 2’. I like the games. When you remake something people love, it’s hard to please everyone. Director Johannes Roberts tried to stay true to the character when he cast me in the role. Once hired, my job was to revisit the games and study the character’s behavior. How does Leon act? I tried to capture his iconic poses. I started there, and went deeper.”, he stated.

The feature is already on display in national cinemas.

The production adapts the story of the first two games and, like the original, takes place in 1998 and tells the events of Raccoon City being surrounded by zombies. Both Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City Police Department appear in the film.

The feature received the high Rated-R rating (for over 17s) for “strong bloody violence, and adult language”.

the cast has Kaya Scodelario like Claire Redfield, Tom Hopper like Albert Wesker, advance game like Leon and lily gao like Ada Wong, Neal McDonough like William Birkin), Chad Rock like Richard Aiken and Donal Log like Brad Vickers.

In addition to driving, Johannes Roberts sign the script next to greek russian (‘Mortal Kombat 2021’).