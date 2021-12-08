Conversations by application show that São Paulo has requested tickets to América-MG: see prints

Conversations on an instant messaging application attest that São Paulo, in fact, asked América-MG to load the tickets it is entitled to before the deadline, denying the version given by the Minas Gerais club, which this Tuesday was to social networks announcing that São Paulo could not watch the Thursday game at Arena Independência.

US prints that the report of Sports Gazette had access, according to the request made by the São Paulo marketing department on the 26th of November, that is, well before the deadline, which is three business days before the game. At the time, an employee from América-MG did not indicate that there would be any difficulty with the issue.

This Monday, São Paulo went back to America-MG to deal with the transfer of tickets for Thursday’s game. In another print, a Coelho employee assures Tricolor that “everything is ok”.

After announcing this Tuesday that São Paulo fans would not access the Arena Independência because São Paulo had not requested tickets, América-MG backed down and guaranteed hours later that, “by mutual agreement”, the tickets would be made available.

Thursday’s match has a decisive character for both teams. América-MG is in eighth place and is the owner of the last place for Pre-Libertadores. São Paulo, 13th, can defeat Coelho and keep the classification, but for that, it is necessary to win the game and count on stumbling blocks from Atlético-GO, Ceará, Santos and Internacional.

Leave your comment