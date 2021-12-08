Copom meets on Wednesday, and the market forecasts the 7th increase in a row of the Selic, to 9.25% per year | Economy

Financial market analysts predict the seventh raise in a row the Selic rate, from 7.75% to 9.25% per year.

If this increase predicted by the financial market is confirmed, the Selic rate will reach the highest level in just over four years — in July 2017, it was at 10.25% per year. The decision will be announced after 18:00.

The market forecast is that the rate keep climbing in the coming months, reaching 11.25% per year at the end of 2022.

How the Selic rate is defined

The Central Bank’s main instrument to contain price increases is the basic interest rate, defined based on the inflation targeting system.

When inflation is high, BC raises Selic. When inflation estimates are in line with targets, reduces Selic.

For 2021, the central inflation target is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%.

Right now, the BC is already looking at the 2022 inflation target to set interest rates. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%.

In the preview of November, the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the official inflation of the country, was at 1.17%. This was the highest rate for the period since 2002. In 12 months, inflation reached double-digit levels: 10.73%, the highest since February 2016.

According to a survey by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation’s Higher Institute of Administration and Economics (ISAE/FGV), more than half of inflation this year is the result of the increase in fuel, energy and meat. These are among the items that weigh most on Brazilians’ pockets and on inflation.

The financial market estimates that inflation measured by the IPCA will total 10.18% this year, more than double the central target (7.5%) and above the 5.25% ceiling of the target system. For 2022, the market inflation forecast is 5.02%, above the target system ceiling for the second year in a row.

If the economy’s basic interest rate rises to 9.25% per year, investments in savings accounts should start to have the same yield as the so-called “old savings account”.

Since 2012, savings have had two types of remuneration. When the Selic rate is up to 8.5% per year, the yield is limited to a percentage of 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, calculated by the Central Bank and which has been at zero since 2017). Above this level, the yield is 0.50% per month, or 6.17% per year.

For deposits made until April 2012, that is, in the so-called “old savings”, returns are always calculated in the second way – regardless of the interest rate in effect.

Even starting to yield more from December, the modality will continue losing to inflation and to other fixed income investments. At least in the short term.

Consequences of high interest rates

According to economists, the increase in the basic interest rate in the economy has several effects on the economy. See the main ones below: