Copom should maintain strategy and raise Selic by 1.5 points; analysts differ on next steps

The last decision of 2021 by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will be announced next Wednesday (8), bringing an almost unanimous expectation of a 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic, ending 2021 at 9.25% per year.

If, on the one hand, current inflation remains under heavy pressure, on the other hand activity lost steam earlier than expected, indicating that in 2022 it will be much more difficult to pass on the increase in costs to the consumer, which, in principle, may signal the need for a slower pace of tightening of monetary policy. Meanwhile, abroad, commodity prices are showing signs of retreat, with the prospect of a less expansionary global monetary policy.

Thus, in addition to next Wednesday’s decision, investors will keep an eye on the Central Bank’s next steps, which should bring in a statement along with its decision more signals about its expectations for inflation, with an eye on the price horizon for 2023.

The latest edition of the Focus Report, released on Monday (6), showed that the expectation for the Selic in December 2022 is 11.25%. The prognosis for 2023 rose to 8%, down from 7.75% last week and up from 7.50% four weeks ago. Thus, as highlighted by Levante Ideias de Investimentos, investors expect higher interest rates if they last much longer than previously expected.

As for the IPCA, the projection for 2021 rose to 10.18% from 9.33% 4 weeks ago, while it increased from 4.63% to 5.02% for next year and from 3.27% to 3. 50% for 2023.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the economy’s performance has also been getting worse. The estimate for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 was reduced to 4.71%, compared to 4.93% four weeks ago. This is not the only reduction. The projection for 2022 dropped to 0.51% from 1% percent four weeks ago. And even the expectation for the 2023 GDP retreated slightly. The projection is now for a growth of 1.95%, slightly below the 2%.

For the Levante team, monetary policy seems to be “behind” in relation to the behavior of inflation and the real economy. Due to the pandemic, analysts point out, the BC kept interest rates at 2% a year for several months, in addition to having resorted to the “forward guidance” device in Brazil. This may have prevented the economy from falling further due to the pandemic, but it also appears to have dampened inflation expectations.

The picture was aggravated by rising commodity and oil prices, and by the water shortage that has been pushing food prices up. In other words, looking only at inflation rates, which should remain above the target ceiling in 2022, Copom should continue its “not pleasant” task of raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy.

However, if only the expected behavior of the real economy were observed, the BC could even loosen monetary policy to contain the expected deceleration of GDP. Not least because the weak economy could draw energy from inflation rates. “Thus, economic activity could slow down before monetary policy takes effect. This time distortion puts the Copom in a dilemma, which will probably only begin to be resolved in 2022″, evaluates Levante.

But for the BC, the concern with prices should continue to be the highlight.

In this scenario, Credit Suisse economists revised upwards their projections for the Selic at the end of the cycle, adjusting the forecast for the rate from 11.5% to 12.25% at the end of next year.

“We maintained our forecast that the Copom will raise the Selic benchmark interest rate by 1.5 points, to 9.25% at the next meeting on December 8, and will envision another adjustment of the same magnitude (1.5 points) in February 2022 , given that the inflationary process is still unfavorable, with emphasis on the unanchoring of inflation expectations

for 2023 and 2024”, they assess.

Swiss bank economists Solange Srour and Lucas Vilela now expect the Selic to rise by 1.5 point in February, 1 point in March and 0.5 point in May 2022, from the previous expectation of 1 point in February, 0.75 point in March and 0.5 point in May.

Economists point out that the Committee will likely continue to emphasize that, in its baseline scenario, risk factors remain in both directions. On the one hand, a possible reversal of the recent rise in international commodity prices in local currency would lead to a lower inflation trajectory.

At this point, the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus (the omicron) will likely initially be seen by the Central Bank and part of the market as deflationary. However, on the other hand, fiscal uncertainty persists, which should remain in the balance of risks, underscoring that these issues were responsible for part of the un-anchoring of inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024.

For Solange and Vilela, the Copom will probably say that, despite the deterioration in the balance of risks and the increase in its projections and market expectations for inflation, the 1.5 percentage point tightening pace is still the most adequate to guarantee convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon. They still expect the Central Bank to continue claiming that the year 2022 still has greater weight in the monetary policy decision, but that in the coming months the year 2023 could gain greater weight.

No changes in strategy

XP points out in a report that, amidst the ambiguous data scenario, Copom will make few changes in its strategy. It will make the signaled increase of 1.5 points, and will continue to signal “another adjustment of the same magnitude” for February, assesses the economic analysis team.

The base scenario of economists at home is, therefore, two more increases of 1.50 point in the Selic in December and February and a final 0.75 point in March, taking the Selic rate to 11.50%.

The house’s economists also drew up alternative scenarios. A tougher decision could be to accelerate the pace, given the rise in inflation expectations, especially for 2023. In this case, the Copom would raise 1.75%, leaving the doors more open for the next meeting.

Another possibility, on the less harsh side, would be to signal that the Copom is less concerned with the 2022 inflation, and will focus more on 2023. In this case, it would inflect this sentence in the statement: inflation for the targets in the relevant horizon, which includes the calendar years 2022 and 2023”; entering a “mostly” before 2023.

“Given the known lags with which monetary policy acts, it is normal for the BC to roll over the relevant horizon. But, by historical standards, it’s early for that (usually early in the year). In our view, this would be an unnecessary sign of accommodation, at a time of rising inflation expectations”, they assess.

João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo, in turn, in addition to the two increases of 1.5 points in the meeting of Wednesday and February, taking the rate to 10.75%, projects another increase of 1 point in March, leading to Selic at 11.75%, remaining at that level until the end of 2022. “The committee should highlight widespread inflation and communicate that the rise in prices is no longer essentially temporary. The focus will also be on inflation projections, in view of the drop in expectations for economic growth”, he assesses.

For Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmérica Investimentos, the Copom should reinforce its intention to advance even further in the contractionary territory and they project, in addition to the 1.5-point increase in the Selic on Wednesday, two more increases, of 1.5 points in February and 1.25 in March, increasing to 12%. The economist sees the hikes as necessary to ensure the convergence of inflation to the targets over the relevant horizon for monetary policy, comprising both 2022 and 2023.

Thus, while the view that the Copom will follow the pace of monetary tightening at its Wednesday meeting and signal an increase of the same magnitude for February is practically seen as unanimous, the BC’s next steps are still seen as uncertain, depending on the persistence of the high prices. Higher interest rates are on the radar, but their magnitude in a scenario of weaker activity leads to disparity of views among market analysts.

