Corinthians announces related to last engagement in Brasileirão 2021; see list

Corinthians ended this Wednesday morning’s preparation for the duel against Juventude. Before the trip to Caxias do Sul, coach Sylvinho released the list of those related to the match – there are 24 names.

The main absence for Corinthians’ last commitment this season is the striker Roger Guedes. The shirt 123 is suspended and does not travel with the team. Cantillo goes out and only returns to the field in 2022 – see full list below.

Returns are up to the right-back fanner and the steering wheel Gabriel, who did not play in the duel against Grêmio last Sunday because they were suspended. the midfielder Willian is related and is one of the options for Sylvinho for the confrontation.

The duel against Juventude takes place this Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. Corinthians, already classified for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022, is fighting to maintain fourth place and guarantee R$ 1.6 million more in the awards. If it stays in the G4, the amount received will be R$28 million. If you stay in fifth, the value drops to R$26.4 million.

Check out the Corinthians related list

goalkeepers: Cassio, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Socks: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier

attackers: Gustavo Silva and Jô

