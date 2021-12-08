Corinthians can help Grêmio escape relegation in the Brazilian Championship this season

Last Sunday (5th), Corinthians drew in the last minutes of the second stage against Guild, at Neo Química Arena, and left the team from Rio Grande do Sul close to the drawdown in the Brazilian Championship. If he won, he would take away the chances of the team remaining in the elite of the competition. However, with the defeat of the Youth by 3 to 1 for the São Paulo I increase Immortal’s chances in the competition that can count on Timão’s help for that.

The organized Corinthians fans had been choking since 2007, where the team drew with Grêmio in the last match valid for the Brazilian championship and completed the relegation of the team in Porto Alegre. Therefore, after celebrating the tie with music and fantasy of Série B, fans can see Corinthians free Grêmio from the second place.

But for that, it is necessary that the Guild beat the champion Atlético-MG next Thursday (09), at Grêmio Arena. Galo should enter the field with the reserve team, as they are focused on the final of the Copa do Brasil next Sunday (12), against the Athletic-PR, which leaves Immortal close to winning the three points in the match.

Even if the team led by Vagner Mancini will need to root for a defeat by Bahia, who face the strength away from home, and supports Corinthians against Juventude in Caxias do Sul. the team of vojvoda still dreams of the G4 of the Brazilian championship. The helm also wants the fourth place, to guarantee the prize of R$ 1.6 million more than the fifth place. But this victory would turn the team into a laughing stock on social media for saving the team that celebrated their rival’s relegation in 2007.