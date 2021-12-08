Corinthians confirms 40 thousand tickets reserved for the Paulisto final; club can break record

Corinthians faces São Paulo this Wednesday to decide the title of the Women’s Paulistao. Playing at the Neo Química Arena, the Corinthians fans should have the support of the faithful en masse, since all 40,000 tickets made available by the club were reserved. In addition, the expectation is that the sport’s audience record is broken.

The club confirmed last Monday night that tickets were sold out, but did not say how many tickets had been made available. This Tuesday, then, Timão revealed the number of 40 thousand and counted on working with the expectation of breaking the modality’s attendance record.

The national game with the largest audience was precisely the final of the São Paulo Women in 2019, when Timão won its first state title against the same São Paulo. That November 16th, 28,862 fans attended the Casa do Povo. For the final on Wednesday, it is worth remembering, the fans at the stadium will be exclusively Corinthians fans. São Paulo cannot go to the game because of the single crowd law in the classics.

Even with tickets already sold out, it is still possible to guarantee a place in the game. That’s because some fans booked more tickets than desired, due to instability on the booking site. Thus, Corinthians fans are exchanging entries on social networks. Gaviões da Fiel, the club’s organized supporters, will also distribute tickets at 10:00 am this Wednesday in its court.

