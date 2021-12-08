Corinthians denounced in the STJD for invading a fan on the field in the classic against Santos

Corinthians was denounced by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) for a field invasion in the derby against Santos. The club will be judged later this week and may have to pay a fine.

The trial takes place on Friday, December 10th. The Timão was framed in article 213, which punishes clubs that fail to “take measures capable of preventing and repressing invasion of the field or venue where the sporting event is disputed”.

In this case, the conviction could cost the club from R$100 to R$100,000. The episode that brought the club to trial was the invasion of a fan at the end of the game against Santos, on November 21st. The Corinthians fan hugged Renato Augusto and was soon removed by security.

The club, it is worth remembering, may face other judgments for similar problems. In the game against Athletico Paranaense, a fan also invaded the pitch. More recently, against Grêmio, flags were lit in the stands and tennis was thrown towards Diego Souza, author of the tricolor goal. Both episodes were reported on the dockets and are liable to conviction.

