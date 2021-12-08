Corinthians ends preparations for the final of the Women’s Paulista Championship with training at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians and São Paulo decide next Wednesday night the title of the Women’s Paulistão. With an eye on the match, Timão finished his preparation for the duel this Tuesday.

The cast from Alvinegro did their last practice of the season on the stage of the big game. Normally, the athletes’ training routine is at the CT, but the club took the opportunity of the free Arena on Tuesday so that the athletes could get used to the lawn, as they don’t usually play in Itaquera very often.

Neo Química Arena was confirmed as the venue for the great duel hours before the first game of the final, on Saturday. The Corinthians stadium was rented for an event next Wednesday, which led to the game being scheduled for the Arena Barueri. The appointment at the Casa do Povo, however, was canceled and the stadium released.

Corinthians has the support of Fiel, which sold out the tickets for the match, to reverse the advantage created by São Paulo. Playing at Morumbi, Tricolor won 1-0.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Campeonato Paulista and Neo Qumica Arena.

