Corinthians focuses on base-team renewals before seeking reinforcements

Thinking of forming a competitive team for next year’s Copa Libertadores dispute, Corinthians starts its planning for 2022 focused on contract renewals for its base team. After forwarding the arrangements with Cássio and Fagner for two more seasons, the board is preparing to negotiate with defender Gil the extension of their relationship.

A key player in Corinthians’ defensive system, Gil has a contract valid until the end of December 2022. In the coming days, the player and his manager will be invited to start talks for the renewal. The alvinegra dome.

However, the board is still studying whether it will offer another one or two contract seasons for the 34-year-old defender.

The tendency is that there are no problems with Gil for signing a new contract. This is because the athlete will be sought out for renewal much sooner than necessary and will earn a salary increase. The fact that the defender is managed by Carlos Leite’s office — the same agent as Fagner and Cássio — also helps in the negotiation.

If you confirm the renewals with the trio of defenders, Corinthians guarantees the contractual stability of its entire base team for next year, as names such as Giuliano, Willian, Cantillo, João Victor and Renato Augusto have contracts until the end of 2023 ; Gabriel Pereira and quite possibly Cássio, Fagner and Gil will have ties until 2024; and Roger Guedes has an agreement with Alvinegro until August 2025.

Once the renewal negotiations are over, the board will seek to hire a center forward to compete for position with Jô next year, and will arrange for Paulinho’s return for two seasons. Other reinforcements for needy positions in the cast will be studied in conjunction with Syvlinho’s coaching staff.