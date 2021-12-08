Corinthians is denounced in STJD for field invasion in derby against Santos | corinthians

Corinthians was denounced by the Attorney’s Office and will go to trial at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the invasion of the field by a fan in the derby against Santos, played last month, at Neo Química Arena. The hearing takes place on Friday morning.
Due to the incident, Corinthians was included in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which deals with “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing disorders in its sports arena and invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event” .
The punishment for this type of infraction varies from R$100 to R$100 thousand.
See too:
+ Diego Costa is suggested to Corinthians
+ Timão’s Board of Directors schedules a meeting with Paulinho
The invasion in question happened right after Corinthians’ second goal over Santos, in a 2-0 victory. A fan went to midfielder Renato Augusto, hugged him and took a selfie with him.
In the following game, against Athletico, there was another invasion, also reported in the match summary. Fans also took to the field after the duel against Grêmio, last Sunday, but the referee did not communicate this fact.
A Corinthians fan invaded the pitch and was detained by security and police — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Corinthians ends its participation in the Brazilian Championship this Thursday, against Juventude, in Caxias. The next match at home will only be at the end of January, against Ferroviária, for Paulistão.
+ CLICK HERE and see more Corinthians news