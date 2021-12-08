Corinthians is denounced in the STJD for invading the field in a derby against Santos

The 2-0 victory over Santos, on the 21st, could bring negative consequences for Corinthians. The club was denounced in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for an invasion of a fan on the field. The trial is scheduled for this Friday.

Timão was framed in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, for “failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing disorders in its sports arena, invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event or throwing objects on the field or place of the dispute of the sporting event”.

If punished, the Alvinegra board will have to pay a fine between R$100 and R$100 thousand.

The fan invaded the field right after Corinthians’ second goal and ran towards Renato Augusto. The Corinthians fan hugged the midfielder and took a picture before being stopped by the security guards at Neo Química Arena. In the summary, the referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden reported what happened.

In addition to this case, Timão is still at risk of being punished by another invasion, this time in the 1-0 triumph over Athleitco-PR in Itaquera. Last Sunday, in the 1-1 draw with Grêmio, flares were lit by Alvinegra fans and objects were thrown on the lawn. In addition, a fan also entered the field, but it was not reported on the scoresheet.

