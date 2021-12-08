Corinthians lists first-team players and goes with full force against Juventude; Cantillo is out | corinthians

With the exception of Cantillo, in the final stage of recovery from injury, and Róger Guedes, suspended, Corinthians will have maximum strength in this Thursday’s match, against Juventude, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Caxias do Sul, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is decisive in defining the relegation to Serie B.

There was the expectation that the defensive midfielder could return at least to the bench, but the return will be for 2022. Cantillo is treating a right thigh injury and remains in no condition to play.

Already Róger Guedes ended the season in the last round, receiving the third yellow card. The striker must be replaced by Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito or Du Queiroz. At the other end, the tendency is for Willian to be kept among the holders.

1 of 2 Giuliano at Corinthians training at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians Giuliano at Corinthians training at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

Right-back Fagner and defensive midfielder Gabriel return to the list of related after serving suspension.

According to Sylvinho’s last press conference, the technical committee’s idea is to take the field with maximum strength and seek the three points so as not to run the risk of losing fourth place.

The game against Juventude is decisive in the fight against the fall. A victory by the team from Caxias do Sul relegates Grêmio to Série B in Brasileirão. Corinthians’ victory still gives hope to Tricolor Gaucho in the fight against decapitation.

A probable Corinthians has: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira (Du Queiroz or Gustavo Mosquito); Job

On the field, the squad made a collective under the command of Sylvinho and then practiced set pieces. Róger Guedes stayed inside the CT. Soon after, the delegation went to the airport to travel to Caxias do Sul.

Check out the list of Corinthians related:

goalkeepers : Cassio, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli

: Cassio, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli Sides : Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo steering wheels : Du Queiroz, Roni, Gabriel and Xavier

: Du Queiroz, Roni, Gabriel and Xavier Socks : Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Willian

: Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho and Willian attackers: Gustavo Silva and Jô

+ Read more news about Corinthians