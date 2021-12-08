Corinthians midfielder joins the Silver Ball award team in the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians has an unprecedented representative in the selection of the Silver Ball Award in the 37th round of the Brasileirão. It’s about the midfielder Willian, which was in the top 11 for the first time.

Timon shirt 10, Willian was sidelined by a thigh injury. Recently recovered, the midfielder started against Grêmio and made the difference for Corinthians. Willian created good opportunities and was responsible for the pass that ended in a goal by Renato Augusto and confirmed the tie in Itaquera.

Willian is currently the sole representative of Timon in the selection of the prize, which can change each round. With shirt 10, the 11 chosen are: João Paulo (Santos), Arnaldo (Atlético-GO), Miranda (São Paulo), Conti (Bahia) and Luciano Juba (Sport); Baralhas (Atlético-GO), Patrick de Lucca (Bahia), William (Corinthians) and Zaracho (Atlético-MG); Luciano (São Paulo) and Keno (Atlético-MG). The coach is Guto Ferreira (Bahia).

The championship has just one more round. Already guaranteed with a direct spot at Libertadores 2022, Corinthians will visit Juventude at 9:30 pm on Thursday to try to confirm fourth place in the tournament.

